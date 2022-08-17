What's new

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Claims American Fighters Are Only Useful for Airshows - Why F-18s Can’t Fight Without Washington’s Permission

Mahathir further elaborated: “The way they treated Malaysia as a buyer of the F-18, we find that the planes are only good for airshows. But we cannot program it for, say, attacks against other countries or for any other use. That is the experience of Malaysia. But I suspect that other countries also did not get the source codes… the planes are not really a weapon that you can control. The control is with the Americans.” He noted that European states may be provided with source codes, but indicated that few non-Western states would, and that even munitions for the F-18s could not be purchased to update the aircraft without approval from the U.S. government. The interviewer thus concluded that clients for F-16 of F-18 fighters “can only use them against targets designated by the United States, not targets that they themselves would like to hit.”



Su-57 and MiG-35 Next Generation Fighters


Mahathir’s statement has considerable implications given that Malaysia is currently considering purchasing a new generation of fighter jets to replace its F-18, MiG-29 and possibly even the Su-30. Kuala Lumpur has previously indicated an interest in the Russian MiG-35 and Su-57 next generation medium and heavyweight fighters, and Russia has offered to purchase its MiG-29s second hand to help offset the cost of a MiG-35 purchase. The Su-57 is likely to replace the Su-30MKM in future, although given the older platform’s still viable capabilities there is less of an urgent need to make such a purchase. While other countries operating the F-18 have sought to replace them either with the F-18E Super Hornet or the F-35A Lightning II platforms, the former Prime Minister’s account of Malaysia’s experience with the Hornet indicates that future purchases of American fighters are unlikely. The F-18 could instead be replaced by more MiG-35 fighters, which are from the same weight range but have a lower operational cost and superior combat performance across the spectrum. Unlike U.S. aircraft, Russian fighters do not have similar restrictions on their use meaning countries can deploy them far more freely without political dependance on Moscow.

Prime Minister Mahathir (right) and Malaysian Air Force F-18D HornetIwan Shafiee (left)





