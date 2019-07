During a joint new conference with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir bin Mohamad said the cooperation between the two countries will help to relieve the Muslim Ummah from being subjugated., Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said addressing a joint news conference with Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir bin Mohamad on Thursday.Mohamad echoed the statement saying, “Cooperation between Malaysia and Turkey will help to relieve the Muslim Ummah from being subjugated by others."said Mohamad.source: https://www.trtworld.com/turkey/turkey-was-the-saviour-of-muslim-ummah-malaysian-pm-28522 What the Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir bin Mohamad said is that the friendly and brotherly countries must stand side by side with courage. Together we can build a fair and strong order.