Investors are concerned that Dr Mahathir’s government will struggle to curb debts while implementing populist campaign pledges to drop highway tolls, increase fuel subsidies and abolish the goods and services tax, which was set to generate US$12 billion (S$16 billion) or a fifth of state revenues this year.



“Democracy means changes and pressures all the time and sometimes we have to do things to meet the people’s desires rather than what is right,” he said.

