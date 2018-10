That is the reason why they lost the federal goverment n reduced to being an opposition party with many of their top leaders being investigated for various criminal offences.



The guy with red headband is Jamal, he is the previous ruling goverment's thug, always out to stoke the issue of racism + religion. Their numbers are only a handful but dared to do so due to immunity accorded to them previously. He ran away to Indonesia after Najib Razak lost the last general election but was apprehended, now he is about to go to jail with multiple charges on him.



Most of the former party top echelons leaders are now barred from leaving the country.



His former boss Najib Razak (former PM) is now facing loads of criminal charges (corruption + multiple murder cases)

