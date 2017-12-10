Malaysian military ready to roll out to Jerusalem: Defence Minister Hishammuddin

Mr Hishammuddin said Malaysians were shocked at United States' proclamation of Jerusalem as Israel's capital earlier this week. Photo: Malay Mail Online
Published09 DECEMBER, 2017
UPDATED 09 DECEMBER, 2017
The US recognition as announced by the Trump administration had drawn widespread condemnation from the Muslim world, including Malaysia which has long been sympathetic to Palestine which has been engaged in a decades-long conflict with the Zionist regime of Israel.
“We were shocked earlier this week with the worrisome news that would affect global geopolitical stability," said Mr Hishammuddin, who is also defence minister, in his closing speech at the 71st Umno general assembly that ends on Saturday.
“We are ready for any orders from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong, should our services be needed.” MALAY MAIL ONLINE
https://www.todayonline.com/world/m...l-out-jerusalem-defence-minister-hishammuddin