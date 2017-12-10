Malaysian military ready to roll out to Jerusalem: Defence Minister Hishammuddin

that' good. palestinians need actions by other muslim countries not just slogans, protests and condemnation. but i am sure no muslim country will take any real action other then lip service. they all fear israel and they know they will suffer economically by displeasing jews and US who control their economy. we all are having our own problems and we are just too much into this materialistic world . we dont care what's going around us. the concept of jihad has vanished from the muslim societies because of the lust for materialism and through the actions of stupid muslims who are acting as tool in the hands of zionists playing an important role in defaming islam and the jihad. jihad and the concept of ummah are the most important elements required for strength of the muslims all over the world but these two concepts have been deliberately removed from our societies. even mirza ghulam ahmad qadyani attacked concept of jihad. the nationalism and materialism have destroyed the soul of the islamic world today.