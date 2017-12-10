What's new

Malaysian military ready to roll out to Jerusalem: Defence Minister Hishammuddin

hishammuddin_hussein_07032014.jpeg

Mr Hishammuddin said Malaysians were shocked at United States' proclamation of Jerusalem as Israel's capital earlier this week. Photo: Malay Mail Online
Published09 DECEMBER, 2017
UPDATED 09 DECEMBER, 2017

KUALA LUMPUR — The Malaysian Armed Forces is prepared to head to the Middle East if its services are needed there following the US government’s recognition of Jerusalem as the Israeli capital, Umno vice-president Hishammuddin Hussein said on Saturday (Dec 9).

The US recognition as announced by the Trump administration had drawn widespread condemnation from the Muslim world, including Malaysia which has long been sympathetic to Palestine which has been engaged in a decades-long conflict with the Zionist regime of Israel.

“We were shocked earlier this week with the worrisome news that would affect global geopolitical stability," said Mr Hishammuddin, who is also defence minister, in his closing speech at the 71st Umno general assembly that ends on Saturday.

“We are ready for any orders from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong, should our services be needed.” MALAY MAIL ONLINE

https://www.todayonline.com/world/m...l-out-jerusalem-defence-minister-hishammuddin
 
that' good. palestinians need actions by other muslim countries not just slogans, protests and condemnation. but i am sure no muslim country will take any real action other then lip service. they all fear israel and they know they will suffer economically by displeasing jews and US who control their economy. we all are having our own problems and we are just too much into this materialistic world . we dont care what's going around us. the concept of jihad has vanished from the muslim societies because of the lust for materialism and through the actions of stupid muslims who are acting as tool in the hands of zionists playing an important role in defaming islam and the jihad. jihad and the concept of ummah are the most important elements required for strength of the muslims all over the world but these two concepts have been deliberately removed from our societies. even mirza ghulam ahmad qadyani attacked concept of jihad. the nationalism and materialism have destroyed the soul of the islamic world today.
 
sadly, all the Muslim nations are dead, and can only kill one another.
the least they could do is expel the American Ambassador, like they did with poor Qatar
 
LoL 100% lip service as election is near.

Malaysia do not have troops in numbers nor military hardware and war machines.

We dont have enough to guard our own airspace, and shores.
 
Right now world of Lucifer Zionist are working hard to attack Muslims and they dress up as english Christians to provoke Muslim and Europeans to fight. The right wing parties of England are funded and run by Zionist crypto jews. Then they have team of cyber propagandist to go on you tube videos to make negative/derogatory comments and videos against Muslims.They play game of haglien dialectics left and right.
They also dress up as Muslims to make rest of us look bad or foolish and provoke population.

false flag operation, crisis actors, you name these bastards are behind it. George soros is well known zionist that funds these crazy groups to provoke everyone.

BBC - British Brainwashing Cooperation

DJSZjdoXgAAqGyk.jpg



I wont be surprised if more of them, start to register here on pdf and play mischief.
 
In my point of view, no single muslim country should send any troops, we have a Saudi Led Islamic force, this is the time and test for that to prove it is for all muslims or for saudi only.
 
undercover JIX said:
In my point of view, no single muslim country should send any troops, we have a Saudi Led Islamic force, this is the time and test for that to prove it is for all muslims or for saudi only.
Click to expand...
That is an anti-terrorism coalition..that is still in the making..Muslims have regular armies for war..
 
The SC said:
That is an anti-terrorism coalition..that is still in the making..Muslims have regular armies for war..
Click to expand...

OK. when this will be operational and what will be the definition of terrorism, and if all member countries have their own armies, what this coalition will do?

serious question, I really do not know.
Thanks
 
What a joke....

State of Israel was / is a dispute between Arabs and Jews, don't bring religion in that, just decide you want to be party in this dispute and help Arab brothers or not...if they (Arab) really need your help in this regard...recent back door contacts between KSA and Israel tells the whole story...
Arab ready to compromise Jeruselam over Iranian adventure....so keep your horses low...there is no danger to Islam just because US declares Jeruselam Israel's capital...read history ...for many centuries Jeruselam remains under Jewish, Christian and Muslim control..just make sure it remains open for all people.

@RescueRanger

Sir what you think about this.
 

