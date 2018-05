Malaysia’s Ruling Party Sacks Defectors as Election Fight Heats Up

Prime Minister Najib Razak is fighting to stay in power, dogged by the continuing 1MDB scandal



KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia—Malaysia’s ruling party said on Saturday that it expelled two of its best-known members and began investigating a third for backing the opposition in Wednesday’s national election , a fresh sign that Prime Minister Najib Razak might be facing a tougher-than-expected battle to stay in power.The two politicians expelled from the United Malays National Organization or UMNO, Daim Zainuddin and Rafidah Aziz, as well as Rais Yatim, who is under investigation, are closely associated with Mahathir Mohamad. The former prime minister came out of retirement to lead an opposition coalition that aims to unseat Mr. Najib, his former protégé.Now 92, Dr. Mahathir has blasted Mr. Najib for his management of the country, and particularly his handling of state investment fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd, or 1MDB. Dr. Mahathir and many others accuse Mr. Najib of skimming hundreds of millions of dollars from the debt-laden fund, which is the subject of several international investigations. Mr. Najib and 1MDB deny any wrongdoing.