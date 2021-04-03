What's new

Malaysian Air Force Team Likely To Visit India Soon To Assess Suitability Of LCA Tejas Fighter Jet.

Shreyas Karambelkar

Shreyas Karambelkar

Jul 11, 2017
In a major development, a team of Malaysian Air Force is expected to visit India within the coming two months to assess the suitability of the indigenously developed light combat aircraft (LCA) Tejas fighter jet, reports Economic Times.

During the visit, the Malaysian team is likely to be given a full tour of the LCA's production facilities, test infrastructure, and a demonstration of the fighter jet's combat potential.


India is said to be offering the Mk1A version of the LCA with modern AESA radar, new avionics and the capability to integrate a variety of weaponry to the Malaysian Air Force. The potential export order from Malaysia is likely to have an initial size of 12 fighter jets, with the option for 24 more fighter jets in the future.

According to the ET report, the Indian fighter jet has emerged as the top contender for the Malaysian Air Force as it is cheaper than Swedish Gripen, and more modern and capable than Pakistan's Chinese origin JF-17 jet.

Besides the LCA Tejas, Gripen and the JF 17, the South Korean T 50 is also a contender for the contract.

Other than the aircraft, India is also offering the Malaysian Air force full support in training both ground and air personnel. It is also offering to build a full maintenance, repair and overhaul facility for the jets in Malaysia to ensure a higher availability rate.

It should be noted that the Indian Air Force (IAF) has already placed orders for 83 Tejas jets. The aircraft is priced at just over $42 million a unit.
 

Arabwarrior

Dec 27, 2007
this article is full of Bullshit.

it says Malaysia is looking for a cheap fighter so they drop the cheap Jf-17 and went for the more expensive Tejas because its a modern fighter??? with this kind of logic they should off went for the Gripen instead of the modern Tejas.
 
Shreyas Karambelkar

Shreyas Karambelkar

Jul 11, 2017
Arabwarrior said:
this article is full of Bullshit.

it says Malaysia is looking for a cheap fighter so they drop the cheap Jf-17 and went for the more expensive Tejas because its a modern fighter??? with this kind of logic they should off went for the Gripen instead of the modern Tejas.
By cheaper mean "affordable". Most LCAs are cheaper to procure and maintain.Other than this They have better turn around times.

PS:-Calm down.
 
Arabwarrior

Dec 27, 2007
Shreyas Karambelkar said:
By cheaper mean "affordable". Most LCAs are cheaper to procure and maintain.Other than this They have better turn around times.

PS:-Calm down.
I'm Calmed.

but when you say most LCAs, I believe you mean older versions of Tejas fighter, but Malaysia were offered MK1A which is not cheap compared to JF-17 Blk 3.

and Tejas are not easy to maintain as you have to contact several countries to get the required parts to keep Frankenstein fighter air worthy. lets not forget that the engine is American which mean any country buy Tejas and upset uncle Sam, they will get their Tejas's grounded for the lack of spare engines and parts from USA.

P.S:-Calm down.
 
