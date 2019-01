Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) is looking to procure 30 lightweight multi-role fighter to complement its fleet of F/A-18D and Su-30MKM, respectively and has sought bids for the same from International vendors who have shown interest are Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) with FA-50 Golden Eagle, Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) with JF-17 ,United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) with Mig-35 and now India too has been invited for the bids and have been urged to Send LCA-Tejas aircraft for Evaluation.Saab could also position the JAS-39C/D Gripen as per local Malaysian reports ,this if for the first time India has told to submit their bid and also send the aircraft for the local trials in Malaysia which could open first export opportunity for the indigenous fighter jet program which already has been cleared for export by Indian defense ministry .Even Sri Lanka, Egypt, UAE and Singapore have evinced interest in the indigenous fighter jet but due to limited production capabilities, HAL was not able to bid but with production line set for expansion and HAL already outsourcing major air frame related works to private defense companies in India, HAL will now be able to manufacture over 21 units per year from 2021 onward and HAL is keen to further expand it to over 24 aircrafts per year if it is able to get export orders for the aircraft .