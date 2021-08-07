What's new

Malaysia to Stop Using Sinovac Vaccine, Will Switch to Pfizer

Malaysia to Stop Using Sinovac Vaccine, Will Switch to Pfizer
Country had ordered more of the U.S. vaccine, thus the shift, health minister says.
2021-07-15


Malaysia to Stop Using Sinovac Vaccine, Will Switch to Pfizer

Sapiah binti Mat Ajat, 80, gets a shot of Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine at home, administered by a healthcare worker in Sabak Bernam, Malaysia July 1, 2021.
Reuters
Malaysia will stop using China’s Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine, the health minister said Thursday without specifying why, days after Thailand and Indonesia announced that many of their citizens would get a non-Sinovac booster jab if they had received the Chinese shot.
Thailand and Indonesia announced their policies on a booster shot amid growing concerns about the effectiveness of the Chinese-made vaccine, and after some people in those countries died of the coronavirus despite being inoculated with two shots of Sinovac.
After authorities in Kelantan said the state would stop using Sinovac, Malaysian Health Minister Adham Baba confirmed the move and said it would soon apply nationwide because the country had ordered more vaccines from another company.
“So, it started in Kelantan and soon other states will follow. As a replacement [for Sinovac] for the rest of the population that will be vaccinated, we will give Pfizer’s [vaccine],” Adham said at a press briefing.
“[W]e have secured 45.7 million [doses] of Pfizer compared to 16 million doses of Sinovac. Half of the Sinovac vaccines were already given and we will use the other half for the second dose.”
Health Director-General Noor Hisham told reporters at the same briefing that the main vaccine for the country’s COVID-19 inoculation program would now be the American-made Pfizer shot.
“Basically, it is because we have sufficient supply of the Pfizer vaccines … so now the main vaccine that will be used is the Pfizer vaccine,” Noor Hisham said.
“For those who have not yet been vaccinated, they will get the Pfizer vaccine.”
Malaysia did not offer any other reason for stopping Sinovac inoculations.
On Monday, Thailand’s government said that it planned to give AstraZeneca jabs to those who had received the Sinovac vaccine as their first jab. The decision came after unconfirmed reports about the low efficacy of Sinovac and the weekend death of a nurse who was given both shots of the Chinese jab.
Last week, Indonesia said it planned to give a third vaccination to many of the 1.47 million medical workers inoculated with Sinovac, using a jab developed by Moderna – another American drug firm – to protect them from the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19.
An Indonesian volunteer group that keeps tabs on pandemic data, LaporCOVID-19, said more than 1,100 health workers had succumbed to the virus since the start of the pandemic. At least 85 had died this month although some had been fully vaccinated with Sinovac.
Another grim infections record
Malaysia is in the throes of a huge rise in coronavirus infections.
On Thursday, the country broke the daily case record for the third day in a row, reporting 13,215 new infections, bringing the total caseload to 880,782. With 110 new virus-related deaths, the pandemic’s death toll here rose to 6,613.
Noor Hisham said the Delta variant was the cause of this infection spike, and was currently the dominant strain in the country.
The Delta variant can infect after a mere 15 seconds of close contact with a positive case, compared with 15 minutes that previous variants had shown, he said.
Malaysia, too, was mulling mixing vaccines, reportedly to boost efficacy against different COVID-19 variants, but as of July 1 that idea was no longer on the table as the government felt that data on mixing vaccines was still inconclusive.
Malaysia has said that it would need to inoculate 80 percent of the population – 26.2 million people – for herd immunity.
As of Thursday, 8.65 million had received at least one jab of vaccine. Of them, 4 million were fully inoculated.
Malaysia now has one of the fastest vaccination rates in the world, administering more than 400,000 doses a day, The Sydney Morning Herald reported Thursday.
Malaysia’s vaccine supply currently consists of jabs from Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Sinovac. Single-dose vaccines, China’s Cansino and the American Johnson & Johnson, were recently approved for use by the country’s drug administration.
As of June 21, Malaysia had in hand 4.08 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 3.69 million doses of Sinovac and 828,000 doses of AstraZeneca’s jabs, the Ministry of Health said in a tweet.
Subsequently, on July 5, Malaysia received 1 million doses of Pfizer from the United States, which is giving away its excess vaccines.
Under a renegotiated deal with Pfizer, Malaysia is set to receive 25 million doses between July and September, Khairy Jamaluddin, the minister in charge of the vaccine rollout, told the Morning Herald.
Reported by BenarNews, an RFA-affiliated online news service.

:rofl:
 
good luck. pfizer is working so well in the US and israel, UK and EU :D

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1423819934119780355
Vaccinated people made up three-quarters of those infected in a massive Massachusetts covid-19 outbreak, pivotal CDC study finds
www.cnbc.com

Israel says Pfizer Covid vaccine is just 39% effective as delta spreads, but still prevents severe illness

Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine is just 39% effective against delta in Israel, but still provides strong protection against severe illness and hospitalization.
www.cnbc.com www.cnbc.com
 
Doesn't change the facts that Countries dropped chinese vaccines for western one when it's made available.
Related:

Report: China Considering Foreign Booster Shot to Improve Efficacy of Its Vaccines
By Adam Xu, Adrianna Zhang
Updated July 21, 2021 09:43 PM

FILE PHOTO: A medical worker prepares a syringe with a dose of China's Sinovac coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at the…
FILE - A medical worker prepares a syringe with a dose of China's Sinovac coronavirus vaccine at the Central Vaccination Center, inside the Bang Sue Grand Station, in Bangkok, Thailand, May 24, 2021.
China is reportedly considering using a foreign vaccine as a booster shot for people who have been fully inoculated with Chinese vaccines such as Sinovac and Sinopharm.
According to Caixin, a respected Chinese financial magazine, drug regulators in China have completed an expert panel review of the booster vaccine jointly developed by China's Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Fosun Pharma) and German company BioNTech. The booster shot, Fosun-BioNTech COVID-19, is now in the administrative review stage.
The report came days after Thailand and Indonesia announced they would switch from doses made in China to Western vaccines.
For Beijing, which has been touting the effectiveness of its vaccines for months and donating and selling doses to low- and middle-income countries eager for protection in an effort often referred to as "vaccine diplomacy," the possibility of a booster shot may be seen as a blow.
FILE PHOTO: A worker unloads a box of Sinovac Biotech's CoronaVac vaccines against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from a…
FILE - A worker unloads a box of Sinovac Biotech's CoronaVac vaccines from a Chinese military aircraft at Villamor Air Base in Pasay, Metro Manila, Philippines, Feb. 28, 2021.
"It is implicitly an admission that they are not doing well with their own vaccines," Steve Morrison told VOA Mandarin. Morrison is the senior vice president and director of the Global Health Policy Center at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), a Washington think tank.
VOA Mandarin contacted the Chinese Embassy in Washington, D.C., and the Foreign Ministry in Beijing for further comment on the possibility of a booster for Chinese-made vaccines. Embassy staff referred VOA to the two companies as well as "competent authorities in China." VOA did as suggested but received no responses.
Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease physician at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, told VOA Mandarin in a virtual online interview that although the data on the Chinese vaccines are not widely available and China has yet to publish its phase 3 data in a peer-reviewed journal, "We've anecdotally seen lower efficacy with Chinese-made vaccines, and that may be prompting the need for a booster."
Shih Shin-ru, director of the Research Center for Emerging Viral Infections and professor at the department of medical biotechnology and laboratory science at Chang Gung University in Taiwan, said a "good" vaccine should be safe and immunogenic (able to produce enough neutralizing antibody) and protect against real infection. At the start of developing any vaccine, scientists cannot know "how good" the vaccine in development might be, she said. But recently, as more studies have been conducted, scientists can correlate immunogenicity to protection rate, Shih added.
People work in a laboratory of Chinese vaccine maker Sinovac Biotech, developing an experimental coronavirus disease (COVID-19)…
FILE - People work in a laboratory of Chinese vaccine maker Sinovac Biotech, developing an experimental COVID-19 vaccine, during a government-organized media tour in Beijing, China, September 24, 2020.
"Therefore, I think scientists in China also realized the fact of low antibody [levels] in the serum of Sinovac or Sinopharm vaccines. Therefore, they may suggest the Chinese government has another shot as a booster," Shih told VOA Mandarin in an email.
According to a World Health Organization study published early last month, in a large phase 3 trial in Brazil, two doses of the vaccine developed by Sinovac/China National Pharmaceutical Group, administered 14 days apart, had an efficacy rate of 51% against symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection, 100% against severe COVID-19 and 100% against hospitalization, with protection starting 14 days after the second dose.
Earlier this month, the American news outlet CNBC reported that of the six countries worldwide with the highest rates of inoculation, adjusted for population, five countries that relied on vaccines from China showed elevated weekly numbers of COVID-19 cases.
In contrast, real-world data gathered by Israel's Ministry of Health show that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine's effectiveness was at least 97% in preventing symptomatic disease, severe-to-critical disease and death, according to an article on Pfizer's website in March.
The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine had an efficacy rate of 94.1% after two doses, according to U.S.  Centers for Disease Control and Prevention research published on January 1.
A healthcare worker tests a youth person for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a temporary COVID-19 testing centre, at…
FILE - A health care worker tests a young person for COVID-19 at a temporary testing center, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, Israel, July 8, 2021.
Earlier this month, however, as the delta variant caused an increase in Israel's number of COVID-19 cases, the Ministry of Health announced that the effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine dropped to 64% against all coronavirus infections from about 95% in May. Israel has more than 852,940 confirmed cases, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center, and 6,450 deaths as of Tuesday.
Jin Dong-Yan, a professor at Hong Kong University's School of Biomedical Sciences, said in a phone interview with VOA Mandarin that the plummeting effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in the face of variants meant that Chinese vaccine efficacy could drop to well under 50% in preventing infections by new variants. This, he said, would make booster shots "imperative."
Jason Li, a research associate with the East Asia program at the Stimson Center in Washington, told VOA Mandarin in an email that "China's move [to consider a Pfizer booster] could be a positive sign against the worst fears of unproductive 'vaccine diplomacy' competition — at least from the Chinese side" and could indicate that "the Chinese authorities may be putting public health above politics, for now."

Before COVID Vaccines, China Used Pandas to Aid Diplomatic Efforts
The furry bears have been used by China to generate goodwill with other countries for more than 1,000 years
On June 2, Wang Wenbin, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said during a news conference that China had provided "more than 350 million doses of vaccines to the international community, including vaccine assistance to over 80 countries and vaccine exports to more than 40 countries."
China provided vaccines either by donation or sale to 102 countries in Africa, the Asia-Pacific region, Europe and Latin America, according to a vaccine tracker published by BridgeBeijing.com, a global health advocacy group affiliated with the New York-based Global Health Strategies group. In the Asia-Pacific region, 38 countries have received Chinese vaccines, and in Latin America, 19 countries. In Africa, 35 countries received vaccines from China, but the number of doses was the lowest.
China expert Ian Chong of the National University of Singapore told the BBC that Beijing's push to sell or donate vaccines worldwide had been "an effort to change the narrative away from the fact that infections were first detected in Wuhan, and to show that [China is] a scientific powerhouse."
Health experts expect those countries will need booster shots if China's plan moves forward.
Thailand, which has used Sinovac vaccines, is now experiencing new highs in cases and fatalities. In Indonesia, where cases are surging, less than 7% of the population of 271 million has been vaccinated, according to Johns Hopkins. Indonesia had placed one of the world's biggest orders for Sinovac vaccines, purchasing 125 million doses.
A mortuary team in full hazmat suits lowers the casket of a COVID-19 victim at a special cemetery in TPU Rorotan, north Jakarta, Indonesia, July 8, 2021. Some 200-400 bodies get buried there per day. (Indra Yoga/VOA Indonesian)

Indonesian Doctors Dying of COVID-19 Amid Surge
As of July 17, 114 doctors have died since the beginning of the month of COVID-19 in the southeast Asian nation, more than double the number of those who died in June
Both Asian nations will stop using Sinovac vaccines once supplies are depleted, a step Malaysia will also take, according to The Diplomat. The Philippines and Chile are researching the possibility of using the Fosun-BioNTech booster and vaccines that are not Chinese.
In Thailand, public anger over the government's handling of the pandemic and its use of Chinese vaccines prompted street protests in Bangkok on July 18, with people demanding that the government import Western vaccines.
Police use water cannons to disperse anti-government protesters in Bangkok, Thailand, July 18, 2021. Hundreds of demonstrators rallied on Sunday despite the government’s recent coronavirus measures to prohibit the gathering of more than five people.

Thai Government's Bungled Vaccine Rollout Unites Historically Divided Public in Anger
Resurgent COVID-19 caseloads revive political challenge to Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-O-Cha
Chong told the BBC that nations stopping the use of Chinese vaccines "in effect calls into question the technical prowess of China."
However, analysts don't see the gains from China's vaccine diplomacy being eliminated.
"At a time of scarcity and slow distribution of vaccines to the Global South, diplomatic relations between vaccine recipients and China will mostly remain appreciative," said Li, of the Stimson Center. "Front and center in China's initial vaccine diplomacy efforts was an emphasis on South-to-South 'brotherhood.' "
Morrison of CSIS said: "It certainly begins to erase the gains that were made diplomatically. I don't know that it hurts the gains entirely because, you know, the Chinese have been very generous with these vaccines."

www.voanews.com

Report: China Considering Foreign Booster Shot to Improve Efficacy of Its Vaccines

China is reportedly considering using a foreign vaccine as a booster shot for people who have been fully inoculated with Chinese vaccines such as Sinovac and Sinopharm. According to Caixin, a respected Chinese financial magazine, drug regulators in China have completed an expert panel review...
www.voanews.com www.voanews.com


:rofl:
 
qwerrty

qwerrty

SENIOR MEMBER
May 12, 2010
3,361
-12
8,546
qwerrty said:
good luck. pfizer is working so well in the US and israel, UK and EU :D
This is bad logic, all the hospitalizations and deaths have been unvaccinated anti vaccine people, look up the statistics. unfortunately in the US while we are blessed with wealth and an abundance of vaccines where anyone can walk into a medical facility and get a quick vaccine for free, no questions asked. We also have some of the dumbest people on the planet, who are republicans who have decided that they want FREEEEEDUMB to not take vaccines or wear masks to protect themselves and the people around them. these morons are getting the virus and keeping this virus active.

the Efficacy of the Pfizer vaccine has been shown in clinical trials, to be the greatest out of all vaccines developed.
 
Better be good against the Delta otherwise it's useless. Also be quick Both Philippines & Chile are already considering dropping Sinovac for Pfizers.
 
Against Delta yes its still have an efficacy rate of around 6.4-3.9 But guess what it's still the highest compared to contemporary Vaccines. What do u think Sinovac rate is against Delta considering it's just an antibody vaccine & not an mRNA?
 
you can go ahead and continue to believe in that magic mrna pfizer. i'm out. i don't want make fun of people with covids. it's bad karma.

virus is evolving so fast and vaccines can't keep up. the way shit going. the US gonna hit 200k~300k daily soon..
 
Here's the sauce just google it or do they don't have that in China?
www.rfa.org

Malaysia to Stop Using Sinovac Vaccine, Will Switch to Pfizer

Country had ordered more of the U.S. vaccine, thus the shift, health minister says.
www.rfa.org www.rfa.org
qwerrty said:
you can go ahead and continue to believe in that magic mrna pfizer. i'm out. i don't want make fun of people with covids. it's bad karma.

the way shit going. the US gonna hit 200k~300k daily soon..
Click to expand...
pfizer is more "magical" against Covid than whatever it is the chinese have. That's the point of the post also notices that nobody is dropping pfizers for sinovac pretty much proves my entire point.
 
