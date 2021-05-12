What's new

Malaysia to stop using Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine after supply ends: Health minister

Mista

Mista

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 9, 2016
3,514
7
3,044
Country
Singapore
Location
Singapore
www.channelnewsasia.com

Malaysia to stop using Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine after supply ends: Health minister

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's health ministry on Thursday (Jul 15) said the country will stop administering the COVID-19 vaccine produced by China's ...
www.channelnewsasia.com www.channelnewsasia.com

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's health ministry on Thursday (Jul 15) said the country will stop administering the COVID-19 vaccine produced by China's Sinovac once its supplies end, as it has a sufficient number of other vaccines for its programme.

Malaysia's inoculation drive will be largely anchored by the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccine moving forward, health minister Adham Baba told a news conference with other top ministry officials.


The Southeast Asian country has secured about 45 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, enough to cover 70 per cent of the population, compared to 16 million doses of Sinovac's shot, the officials said.

"About half of the 16 million have already been distributed, so the rest will be used to cover second doses," Adham said.

"For those who have yet to be vaccinated, they will receive the Pfizer vaccine."

READ: More than 13,000 new COVID-19 cases in Malaysia in 3rd straight day of record numbers


READ: Malaysia government mulls giving 'leeway' to those fully vaccinated against COVID-19: PM Muhyiddin

The government had previously said it had secured 12 million Sinovac doses, as part of a deal which would see state-linked firm Pharmaniaga carrying out a fill-and-finish process on the vaccine for local distribution.

The announcement to stop using Sinovac's inactivated virus vaccine comes amid increasing concern over its efficacy against new and more contagious variants of the coronavirus.

Neighbouring Thailand this week said it would use the AstraZeneca vaccine as a second dose for those who received the Sinovac shot, while Indonesia is considering a booster shot for those who received the two-dose Sinovac course.


READ: Thailand defends COVID-19 vaccine 'mix-and-match' after WHO warning

Other vaccines approved in Malaysia include those of AstraZeneca, China's CanSino Biologic and the Janssen vaccine of Johnson & Johnson.

Malaysia also plans on Friday to announce its decision on whether to add the vaccine of China's Sinopharm, officials said.

With 880,782 cases and 6,613 deaths so far, Malaysia has one of Southeast Asia's highest per-capita infection rates, but also one of its highest inoculation rates, with about 26 per cent of its 32 million population receiving at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
 
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
11,956
22
16,232
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Misleading report. Indonesia only give second booster using Moderna vaccine for health workers only. Second booster is needed to give more protection to health workers where many of them have already been vaccinated early this year in February.
 
D

Dark1

FULL MEMBER
Feb 29, 2020
1,691
-32
1,157
Country
India
Location
India
Hardly surprising when China itself is planning to use western booster doses on its own citizens.
 
Cheepek

Cheepek

FULL MEMBER
Jan 17, 2021
131
-3
121
Country
India
Location
India
So after Thailand dumping Sinovac for AstraZeneca, this is next.
Infact, ALL countries will dump Sinovac if they have a choice.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
China Sinovac Shot Seen Highly Effective in Real World Study，wiping out Covid-19 among health workers in Indonesia
Replies
4
Views
240
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom