India’s Claims​

Korean-Malaysian Officials in ‘Advanced Talks’​

Malaysia to Pick S.Korean FA-50 Fighter Jet Over Indian Tejas: Report Malaysia will reportedly likely pick the South Korean FA-50 Golden Eagle fighter jet over the Indian Tejas for its light combat aircraft program.

Malaysia to Pick S.Korean FA-50 Fighter Jet Over Indian Tejas: ReportThe Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) will likely pick the South Korean FA-50 Golden Eagle fighter jet over the Indian Tejas for its light combat aircraft program, revealed , citing sources.RMAF chief Gen.has “evinced” interest in the “affordable and efficient supersonic advanced light attack platform” over other aircraft in contention, the Singapore-based outlet wrote, quoting an unnamed official. He added that the deal is expected to proceed if the current government returns to power after the general elections in 2023.The RMAF is looking to add a fleet of 36 light combat aircraft and lead-in fighter trainer aircraft in two to three installments.Apart from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s (HAL) Tejas, China-Pakistan’s JF-17, Russia’s Mig-35 and Yak-130, and Turkish Aerospace’s Hurjet were in the race.The competition has reportedly narrowed down to the Korean, Indian, and Turkish jets.Meanwhile,quoted a Korea Aerospace Industries official, the manufacturer of FA-50, as saying, “Malaysia is in advanced talks with us. The two countries believe that bilateral cooperation in the defense industry can become a symbol of mutual trust and a robust strategic partnership.”The outlet added that South Korean Defense Ministerdiscussed the deal with Malaysian counterpartduring their meeting in April.The outlet wrote that Bin Tun Hussein seemed to have been impressed with the Korean aircraft, calling it a “reliable platform based on good reputation.”