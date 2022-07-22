What's new

Malaysia to Pick S.Korean FA-50 Fighter Jet Over Indian Tejas: Report

dani191

Jul 10, 2017
Korea Aerospace Industries TA-50 fighters
KAI TA-50 trainer fighters on display at ROKAF Airbase. Image: Korea Aerospace Industries

Malaysia to Pick S.Korean FA-50 Fighter Jet Over Indian Tejas: Report

INDER SINGH BISHT JULY 21, 2022
The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) will likely pick the South Korean FA-50 Golden Eagle fighter jet over the Indian Tejas for its light combat aircraft program, Global Business Press revealed, citing sources.
RMAF chief Gen. Asghar Khan Goriman Khan has “evinced” interest in the “affordable and efficient supersonic advanced light attack platform” over other aircraft in contention, the Singapore-based outlet wrote, quoting an unnamed official. He added that the deal is expected to proceed if the current government returns to power after the general elections in 2023.
The RMAF is looking to add a fleet of 36 light combat aircraft and lead-in fighter trainer aircraft in two to three installments.
Apart from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s (HAL) Tejas, China-Pakistan’s JF-17, Russia’s Mig-35 and Yak-130, and Turkish Aerospace’s Hurjet were in the race.
The competition has reportedly narrowed down to the Korean, Indian, and Turkish jets.

India’s Claims

The revelation comes a few weeks after HAL chairman and managing director earlier remarked that Malaysia had zeroed in on the Tejas for the program.
“I am very confident about it unless some political shift takes place,” HAL’s R Madhavan said when asked about the chances of Tejas clinching the deal.
Madhavan added that India is the only country offering maintenance for the RMAF Russian-origin Su-30 aircraft fleet.
“It (the negotiation) is almost in the final stages. We are the only country which is offering them the support for their Su-30 aircraft as other than Russia, we are the only one who can support them to the extent that they require for the Sukhoi fleet.”

Korean-Malaysian Officials in ‘Advanced Talks’

Meanwhile, Global Business Press quoted a Korea Aerospace Industries official, the manufacturer of FA-50, as saying, “Malaysia is in advanced talks with us. The two countries believe that bilateral cooperation in the defense industry can become a symbol of mutual trust and a robust strategic partnership.”
The outlet added that South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook discussed the deal with Malaysian counterpart Hishammuddin Bin Tun Hussein during their meeting in April.
The outlet wrote that Bin Tun Hussein seemed to have been impressed with the Korean aircraft, calling it a “reliable platform based on good reputation.”
Malaysia to Pick S.Korean FA-50 Fighter Jet Over Indian Tejas: Report

Malaysia will reportedly likely pick the South Korean FA-50 Golden Eagle fighter jet over the Indian Tejas for its light combat aircraft program.
MH.Yang

MH.Yang

Jul 21, 2021
To correct, China did not use JF-17 to participate in the bidding.

Because Malaysia is only willing to use palm oil for payment, China provides Malaysia with K-8.
 
MH.Yang

MH.Yang

Jul 21, 2021
Beast said:
I think is L-15 by China.
Click to expand...
I remember that after Malaysia announced to pay with palm oil, China replaced JF-17 with K-8.

But it doesn't matter. Anyway, China can't accept palm oil payment, Chinese people don't eat palm oil at all.

There is no difference between K-8 and L-15. At least China did not use J-6 to participate in the bidding.
 
siegecrossbow

siegecrossbow

Aug 19, 2010
MH.Yang said:
I remember that after Malaysia announced to pay with palm oil, China replaced JF-17 with K-8.

But it doesn't matter. Anyway, China can't accept palm oil payment, Chinese people don't eat palm oil at all.

There is no difference between K-8 and L-15. At least China did not use J-6 to participate in the bidding.
Click to expand...

L-15 is a lot more sophisticated. With proper propulsion and upgrades it could go supersonic and fire BVR missiles, neither of which is possible with the K-8.
 

