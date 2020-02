Major collaboration



Malaysia and Pakistan will further increase collaborative efforts in international forums in upholding the true values of Islam and in addressing the common challenges facing the Ummah, including Islamophobia and the rights of Muslim minorities.



Malaysia and Pakistan together with Turkey will proceed with the initiatives in broad areas of strategic cooperation under the Joint Committee Meeting (JCM) to complement the efforts by the community of the Muslim world aimed at uplifting the socio-political and socioeconomic condition of the Ummah and promoting the true values of Islam, while being mindful of the centrality of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and in this regard.



Malaysia and Pakistan will explore institutional collaboration in the area of halal food and services, and consumer products.



Malaysia and Pakistan look forward to strengthening bilateral cooperation in the field of tourism, as well as continue to encourage tourism and hospitality investment in both countries.



Both the countries will further enhance educational ties.



Malaysia and Pakistan will explore new possible areas of cooperation in trade and investment, such as renewable energy, natural resources, aerospace and aeronautical, digital technology, artificial intelligence and e-commerce.



Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will add a new direct flight destination soon from Lahore to Kuala Lumpur in order to cater for the increasing number of Pakistani travellers to Malaysia.



In defense sector, Malaysia is interested to Procure a Malaysia specific variant ”JF-22” of the Sino-Pak JV Fighter JF-17 Thunder.



The prime minister of Malaysia acknowledged the extensive counter-terrorism efforts by Pakistan and progress it continue to make in complying with the recommendations of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).



Source : Gulf news