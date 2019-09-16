What's new

Malaysia starts international tender for new maritime patrol aircraft

Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
49,701
81
54,350
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) is pushing forward with their acquisition of new Maritime Patrol Aircraft, with a first batch of two aircraft up for tender, Asia Pacific Defense Journal reports.

Follow Air Recognition on Google News at this link

Malaysia starts international tender for new maritime patrol aircraft

Airbus C-295 Maritime Patrol Aircraft (Picture source: Airbus)

An online briefing for the tender was conducted on 1 October 2020 in Kuala Lumpur, and participated by members of the MOD’s Defense Industry Division (BIP), RMAF’s MPA Acquisition Project Team, and representatives from local and international companies interested in the tender.

The RMAF presented its plan to acquire a full-spectrum Maritime Patrol Aircraft in line with the RMAF’s Capability Development Plan 2055 (CAP55), with Phase 1 of the project looking to acquire two new MPAs. A total of six MPAs will later be required to meet its capability requirements, and to replace ageing assets.

Among the aircraft considered by the RMAF were the Airbus C-295, Leonardo ATR-72, Boeing P-8A Poseidon, Kawasaki P-1, and the PTDI CN-235.

Malaysia starts international tender for new maritime patrol aircraft

The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) is pushing forward with their acquisition of new Maritime Patrol Aircraft, with a first batch of two aircraft up for tender, Asia Pacific Defense Journal reports.
www.airrecognition.com www.airrecognition.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Hexciter
A Look at the Turkish Land Platforms Sector and Its NATO-Standard Indigenous Solutions
Replies
0
Views
760
Hexciter
Hexciter
Gryphon
Pakistan Turki Dosti Zindebat! [Long Live Turkey – Pakistan Friendship!]
2
Replies
15
Views
2K
Areesh
Areesh
Horus
The Pakistan Navy | Transformation from Fledgling Force to a Fighting Machine
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
90
Views
29K
Malghani
Malghani
Rashid Mahmood
Pakistan Navy Branches & Training
Replies
10
Views
50K
Rashid Mahmood
Rashid Mahmood
fatman17
World air forces, India
2 3
Replies
39
Views
14K
SupermanKaPapa
SupermanKaPapa

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top