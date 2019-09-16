Malaysia starts international tender for new maritime patrol aircraft The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) is pushing forward with their acquisition of new Maritime Patrol Aircraft, with a first batch of two aircraft up for tender, Asia Pacific Defense Journal reports.

The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) is pushing forward with their acquisition of new Maritime Patrol Aircraft, with a first batch of two aircraft up for tender, Asia Pacific Defense Journal reports.An online briefing for the tender was conducted on 1 October 2020 in Kuala Lumpur, and participated by members of the MOD’s Defense Industry Division (BIP), RMAF’s MPA Acquisition Project Team, and representatives from local and international companies interested in the tender.The RMAF presented its plan to acquire a full-spectrum Maritime Patrol Aircraft in line with the RMAF’s Capability Development Plan 2055 (CAP55), with Phase 1 of the project looking to acquire two new MPAs. A total of six MPAs will later be required to meet its capability requirements, and to replace ageing assets.Among the aircraft considered by the RMAF were the Airbus C-295, Leonardo ATR-72, Boeing P-8A Poseidon, Kawasaki P-1, and the PTDI CN-235.