Malaysia stands firm on not deporting Uygurs, risking Beijing’s anger

Malaysia’s position, revealed in a written parliamentary reply, could result in some Uygurs in Southeast Asia seeking refuge in the Muslim-majority country

The hardline stance contrasts with that of Indonesia, which sent three Uygurs to Beijing at China’s behest last month

35naai agree with the great Malaysian leader Mahatir on thisThe whole thing has been blown out of proportion to the point it looks funny its being made an issue only after the BRI announcement..no one talked about it before 2014...Today when things are way peaceful, they suddenly felt the pain for Uygurs but they were nowhere to be seen back when Uygurs faced oppression in early communist times.. The communist party was back then rolling over anything coming in its way, Uygurs were no exception and definitely all religions got affected but over time Chinese have enabled Muslims to practice their religion unlike ex USSR.. Hui muslims of China are a perfect example of that.. The issue had little todo with religion and was always ethnic in Uygur region, lots of local ethnic strife esp. against Han, but funny how main stream media has used the ethnic riots of 2009 and tried to give it a religious color.The Uygur may want a new nation but so can a small group anywhere else.. Having your own nation is not a right until its need dictates it, even when the land is not disputed.. Whats the need of a new nation in north of Pakistan? To block Chinas ingress into India ocean?