Malaysia rejects Indian Tejas and picks Korean FA-50

Abdul Rehman Majeed

Dec 25, 2019
Malaysia has finally made the decision to reject Indian Tejas and picked Korean FA-50 for its 18 Light Combat Aircraft deal


Indian losers will always be losers.
 
FuturePAF

The most sensible choice for the Malaysians, considering it could lead them to eventually buying the joint Korean/Indonesian KF-X. The Malaysians will probably phase out their Russian equipment as soon as it reaches the end of its useful life, but until then they will probably operate as long range anti-shipping platforms.

With China as the one of the producers, and Malaysia having territorial disputes with China, it wasn’t a likely buy either. The Indians really lost to the Koreans that made a superior product that has years of actual service.
 

