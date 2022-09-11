Malaysia rejects Indian Tejas and picks Korean FA-50

Muhammad Ayaz Hussain said: Indians be like JF-17 Junk Fighter also got rejected Click to expand...

The most sensible choice for the Malaysians, considering it could lead them to eventually buying the joint Korean/Indonesian KF-X. The Malaysians will probably phase out their Russian equipment as soon as it reaches the end of its useful life, but until then they will probably operate as long range anti-shipping platforms.With China as the one of the producers, and Malaysia having territorial disputes with China, it wasn’t a likely buy either. The Indians really lost to the Koreans that made a superior product that has years of actual service.