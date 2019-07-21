Malaysia picks Ericsson over Huawei to build 5G network

F-22Raptor
KUALA LUMPUR -- The Malaysian government has awarded Sweden's Ericsson an 11 billion ringgit ($2.6 billion) contract to design and build its 5G telecommunications network, snubbing Chinese competitor Huawei Technologies.
Thursday's announcement comes as Malaysia aims to make 5G connectivity available by year-end and cover 80% of the population by 2024. For starters, services are to be rolled out in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya as well as multimedia hub Cyberjaya within 2021.
https://asia.nikkei.com/Spotlight/5...icks-Ericsson-over-Huawei-to-build-5G-network
Another blow for Huawei…
