What's new

Malaysia picks Ericsson over Huawei to build 5G network

F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
7,700
2
10,579
Country
United States
Location
United States
KUALA LUMPUR -- The Malaysian government has awarded Sweden's Ericsson an 11 billion ringgit ($2.6 billion) contract to design and build its 5G telecommunications network, snubbing Chinese competitor Huawei Technologies.

Thursday's announcement comes as Malaysia aims to make 5G connectivity available by year-end and cover 80% of the population by 2024. For starters, services are to be rolled out in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya as well as multimedia hub Cyberjaya within 2021.

https://asia.nikkei.com/Spotlight/5...icks-Ericsson-over-Huawei-to-build-5G-network


Another blow for Huawei…
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Viet
Is Huawei a Security Threat? Vietnam Isn’t Taking Any Chances
Replies
12
Views
713
Viet
Viet

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom