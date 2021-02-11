Malaysia launches prototype of new HMAV 4x4 wheeled armored vehicle

The Mildef HMAV 4x4 wheeled armored vehicle. Photo c/o Lowyat website.

Malaysian defense company Mildef International Technologies (Mildef) has unveiled prototypes of a 4x4 high mobility armored vehicle called the HMAV 4x4, which it intends to market to the Malaysian Army (MA) and export markets.Mildef aims to have the new vehicle ready for production by the first quarter of 2022.The 14-ton armored vehicle, which is wheeled 4x4 platform, can be equipped with a 7.62mm or 12.7mm machine guns or automatic grenade launchers via manual operation or using remote controlled weapon station.It is powered by a 7.2 liter Caterpillar single turbocharged diesel engine producing 330 horsepower and 1,116 neuton-meter of torque, with a maximum speed of over 110 kilometers per hour.It features modular platform that can be customized following different specifications by the end user. It also has underbelly protection Stanag 4569 Level 2B and hull protection Stanag 4569 Level 2 to protect its crew.The HMAV 4x4 was developed by Mildef with assistance from the Malaysian Defence Agency (STRIDE), and was said to have about 70% local content including the chassis, body and engine system, supporting the Malaysian industry.Mildef also claimed to have spent around MYR16 million (US$4 million) to develop the HMAV 4x4 in the last 4 years, with the intent of creating an armored vehicle with high local content and reduce reliance on aftersales support from international suppliers.The company is eyeing an upcoming program from the Malaysian Ministry of Defence (MOD) to replace the Malayasian Army’s fleet of RPZ Condor 4x4 wheeled armored personnel carriers which has been in service since 1981.It is also aimed to be exported to other Asian and Middle Eastern countries, with Mildef claiming to have confirmed orders of more than 100 units from foreign customers.