Malaysia is top feedstock supplier to China's independent refiners Jan-Nov

CHINA DATA: Malaysia is top feedstock supplier to independent refiners Jan-Nov

08 Dec 2021 | 04:32 UTCMalaysia overtook Russia to become the top feedstock supplier to China's independent refineries over the first 11 months of this year, mainly due to a robust demand for various blended crudes and a strong appetite for bitumen blend, according to data from S&P Global Platts on Dec. 7.Imports from Malaysia climbed 85.9% year on year to 25.36 million mt over January-November.Last month, the volume of Malaysian bitumen blend discharged surged 152.2% year on year to contribute 14.19 million mt to the total, while inflows of Nemina grade rose 150.9% to 7.34 million mt, in addition to other blended grades like Mal Blend, Singma, as well as Malaysian Blend.In November, China's independent refiners imported around 476,000 mt of bitumen blend, about 35.2% lower month on month. At the same time, around 604,000 mt of fuel oil was discharged at Shandong ports, up 139.7% from a low base of 252,000 mt in October.At least 483,000 mt of those imports, which were claimed to be fuel oil, were reported as bitumen blend in previous months, according to port sources.It is easier to obtain a tax deduction if cargoes are reported as fuel oil rather than bitumen blend, reflecting an increasing trend in this practice, they said.After June 12, bitumen blend imports are subjected to an additional consumption tax of Yuan 1,218/mt ($187.94/mt), on top of the existing 8% import tax and 13% value added tax, while fuel oil is subjected to the same amount of consumption tax and VAT, but enjoys 1% import tax.Both fuel oil and bitumen blend imports do not require a crude import quota, an option which independent refineries are free to explore should they face a shortage of feedstock towards the year end.