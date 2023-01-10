Malaysia finally chose Korean FA-50 Golden Eagle as Tender Winner for 18 planes

SUBANG - The Ministry of Defense (MINDEF) will continue its plan to acquire 18 Light Combat Aircraft (Light Combat Aircraft) which are still delayed.



Defense Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said, in principle, the acquisition of all the LCA aircraft had been approved by the Cabinet of the previous government.



"We want the new Council of Ministers and Cabinet to be able to ratify what was approved (18 light combat aircraft) by the previous cabinet (LCA).



"The acquisition of Light Combat Aircraft still remains at 18 units and if possible as soon as possible but it needs to go through certain processes," said Mohamad Hassan.





He said this when met by reporters after a working visit to the Subang Air Base here today.