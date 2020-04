...... The report also stated that the case had attracted intense public anger and police hopes to nab the pyschologically-twisted culprit as soon as possible."......



I read all news from major news media in the Morning, Afternoon and night non-stop because we are under lockdown and there is nothing much to do. So I practically read all news again and again.



LOL! I am very please to inform you that we Malaysians never heard of such news let alone attracting intense public angers!



I am not pro-Indian, but this is a stupid fake news!

Click to expand...