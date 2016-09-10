Malaysia Defence & Economy Forum

/ Register

    powastick

    http://www.thestar.com.my/business/business-news/2016/09/10/the-china-factor-in-malaysias-growth/

    The China factor in Malaysia’s growth

    THEY always say to look out for that elephant in the room, if we need to understand the dynamics of a situation or resolve a problem. The elephant is big but most people never notice it, because they always choose to focus on issues that are beyond their control.

    This exact situation is now playing out in Malaysia.

    Investors have their head wrapped around issues such as the negative interest rate environment, low oil prices, the slowdown in the developed world and the overall volatility in markets over the last two years.

    In a time when fear and uncertainty still cloud the market, many do not realise a giant elephant lumbering in Malaysia’s humid grounds. This elephant could potentially give Malaysia a significant advantage not just for survival, but growth during tough times.


    That elephant is China.

    China is pouring huge money into Malaysia and most people have yet to bat an eye on the significance of this huge impact.

    In times of trouble, who is it that comes to support Malaysia? It is the Chinese.

    The support China has given to Malaysia via the purchase of 1MDB assets speaks volumes.

    The first was the purchase of 1MDB’s energy assets in Edra Global Energy Bhd for RM9.83bil by state-owned China General Nuclear Power Corp last year.

    Then in December, China Railway Construction Corp Ltd (CRCC) – one of the world’s largest construction companies – teamed up with Iskandar Waterfront Holdings Sdn Bhd to buy a 60% stake in 1MDB’s Bandar Malaysia for RM7.41bil.

    A mixed property project, Bandar Malaysia is located on 196.7ha and will host terminals for the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail (HSR) project.

    China is also seen as the forerunner in the race for the highly anticipated RM70bil HSR project planned for launch within one to two years.

    China Railway Engineering Corp (CREC), which is keen to bid for the HSR project, announced it will invest US$2bil (RM8.09bil) to build its regional centre in Bandar Malaysia.

    Then in April, it was reported that China’s government has started buying more Malaysian government securities (MGS) and this inflow of new money could possibly rise to 50 billion yuan (RM30bil) in total or 8.5% of Malaysia’s total outstanding MGS in early April.

    On Nov 23, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang announced that China would buy more MGS, issue yuan bonds in Kuala Lumpur and grant local institutional funds a quota of 50 billion yuan under the Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor programme to invest directly in Chinese equities in the mainland.

    “This has led to Malaysia’s foreign bond holdings going back up to over 50% and also gave our ringgit some form of stability,” says Astramina Advisory Sdn Bhd managing director Wong Muh Rong.

    Foreign ownership of Malaysian government and corporate bonds rose to a 22-month high of RM240.9bil in July from RM235.2bil in June.

    In particular, foreign ownership of Malaysian Government Securities (MGS) increased RM5.8bil in July to RM209.7bil. Foreigners now own 51.9% of the total outstanding MGS.

    China is being opportunistic when they made major investments in Malaysia, especially for Bandar Malaysia and the EDRA Energy investments,” says Sino RH Capital (M) Sdn Bhd CEO and managing partner Scott Lim.

    “It is not that Malaysia is looking more attractive. It is that China is looking at the world. This is the beginning of a new era for China in its rise as a superpower. While China has 1.4 billion people, Asean has 600 million people. Together, we will have at least 2 billion people, and that is a big portion of the world population, almost 30%. China realises that, and that is why its focus is here,” says Lim.

    He added that China’s economy is clearly slowing after some 30 years of 8%-10% growth.

    “Growth in the next few decades will be lower. There is a limit to how much China can export, and how much fixed assets they can invest in. The reality is that their economy has reached some sort of maturity. If you were to look at their labour cost, China’s cost is now higher than other Asean countries. China is no longer competitive in terms of wages. It is now more cost effective to produce outside of China,” says Lim.

    Chinese money flooding Malaysia

    “There are many China-based corporations that are looking for assets in Malaysia and other Asean countries. Not just property or land assets. They are here to invest in manufacturing, infrastructure, tourism and hospitality as well as the finance sector,” says former investment banker Ian Yoong Kah Yin.

    He says a few Chinese firms are planning to invest US$200mil (RM800mil) to US$300mil (RM1.2bil) a year in Asean countries.

    A China-based multi-billion dollar corporation has approached Yoong for investment advice in the Asean region.

    “The Chinese are not only keen to invest in Malaysia but also in other Asean countries such as Indonesia and Thailand. Malaysia is highly regarded by Chinese corporations as the ringgit is undervalued and the country well governed,” he says.

    Malaysia is politically aligned with China in the “One Belt One Road” initiative, he adds.

    “A huge wave of Chinese investors are expected to come in this part of the world in the next five years,” he says.

    According to Yoong the labour cost in urban areas of China has become more expensive than in many Asean countries including Malaysia.

    “The Chinese are testing the water on investing in the manufacturing sector in Malaysia because of the excellent infrastructure, lower costs and the wide use of Mandarin,” Yoong says.

    “The general consensus in Shanghai and Beijing is that Malaysians are honourable people and they are keen on building long-term relationships – good guanxi,” he adds.

    According to the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida), for the first three months of this year, China is the largest foreign investor in Malaysia’s manufacturing sector.

    During that period, Mida had approved a total of nine manufacturing projects from China with investments worth RM1.5bil.

    “The value of approved investments from China in the manufacturing sector has increased by more than 50%, from RM1.2bil in 2011 to RM1.9bil in 2015,” Mida chief executive officer Datuk Azman Mahmud tells StarBizWeek.

    The majority of China’s investments in the manufacturing sector are mainly in basic metal, electronics and electrical, textiles and textile products and chemical and chemical products.

    Azman reckons that Malaysia’s diversified economy, strong manufacturing foundation, developed infrastructure and connectivity, proactive government policies and good legal system are among the reasons China investors have come to invest in the country.

    “It is also important to note that multiculturalism has not only made Malaysia a distinctive nation, it has also made Malaysia the only country to offer cost competitive multi-ethnic and multilingual workforce that can effectively communicate with most of the markets in the region.

    Azman says that Malaysia’s policy direction and strategies such as the 11th Malaysia Plan is in line with the China government’s Outbound Investment Strategy, which focuses on building up infrastructure, construction, logistics, transportation and energy, and other new development of emerging market.

    “Malaysia has signed an agreement to cooperate in production capacity and investment with China in November last year. Both governments will act as facilitators for identified projects,” he says.

    “China has indicated mutual sentiments of Malaysia being a profitable investment location to serve the growing Asian markets through close investment cooperation such as the Malaysia-China 5 Year Cooperation Programme (2012-2017), Asean-China Free Trade Agreement and Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor Programme.

    “Building upon this momentum, Mida is optimistic that China will continue to invest in Malaysia for many years to come,” Azman says.

    One Belt One Road

    The Chinese government is putting in massive efforts into its going-global strategy under its ‘One Belt One Road’ regional economic expansion initiative.

    According to a PwC report, about US$250bil (RM1 trillion) in projects have been built, recently started or have been agreed on and signed in relation to the belt and road initiative.

    PwC predicts that the three-year-old belt and road initiative will mobilise up to US$1 trillion (RM4 trillion) of state financing from the Chinese government in the next 10 years.

    The belt-road initiative was first announced in 2013 by Chinese President Xi Jinping. It aims at reviving the ancient silk trade route and maritime trade route, and increase connectivity between Asian, European and African continents.

    Together, the belt and road covers 65 countries populated by 4.4 billion people.

    Lim says China’s “One Belt One Road” initiative is a sign that China knows it is going into the maturity phase of growth. To extend their economic cycle, they have to do that sort of mapping to ensure they stay longer in the game.

    “The maritime and rail connection of One Belt One Road will lead to Asean growing. That’s the way China is going to grow from now on. They can participate in the regional trade by supporting those infrastructure needs,” he says.

    Meanwhile, Iskandar Malaysia has reportedly recorded a cumulative investment of RM203bil in the past 10 years, of which China contributed RM22.2bil.

    China contributes close to 15% to committed investments, mainly in the property development sector such as the multi-billion mega development Forest City in Gelang Patah.

    China investors still find the property, manufacturing and tourism sectors attractive.

    China and its commitment to Malaysia

    China has been Malaysia’s biggest trading partner.

    Last week, MCA president Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai gave his party a tall order when he announced that MCA aimed to help the country achieve the bilateral trade target of US$160bil (RM640bil) with China by 2019.

    Malaysia-China trade rose to US$120bil in 2014 from about US$100bil in 2013, although it fell to just below US$100bil in 2015 due to weak global economic slowdown.

    Furthermore, the relationship between Malaysia and China isn’t merely diplomatic. Malaysia has a strong ally in the Chinese embassy here. Dr Huang Huikang, the high-profile ambassador, appears just as keen to push for initiatives that are mutually beneficial for the two countries.

    Huang has announced plans for new investments from China amounting to more than RM20bil.

    Huang also discloses that the total Malaysia-China joint investment in Bandar Malaysia could rise to RM150bil, when the integrated high-speed train terminal cum property project is completed.

    Malaysia’s advantage

    Lim says that while China is a dominating force, Malaysia can work with this force to prosper.

    “When China investors come here, they bring capital and technology. They can create the paradigm shift, and we can participate in that,” says Lim.

    “Malaysia is a multicultural society. We have a solid advantage in terms of languages. We are able to do business with most in the region because we can speak English, Mandarin and others. Compared to the Thais and Indonesians, communicating with the Malaysians are easier for the Chinese,” says Lim.

    “If we can work well with China, then they can use us as a gateway. If our government is willing to welcome them, not just their investments, but also as a tourist and for them to make Malaysia their second home, we definitely can achieve a lot more. In short, we should encourage them to work, live and play in Malaysia,” he says.

    Wong adds that there are a lot of successful Malaysian businessmen from Malaysia in China, so that is already a good start to the relationship between China and Malaysia. This alone has led to the Chinese coming to do business in Malaysia

    “The Chinese feel at home here in Malaysia. They enjoy our hospitality and many of them apply to make Malaysia their second home,” says Wong.

    Wong added that the Chinese have done a lot for the Malaysian economy.

    “For example for the Forest City development by Country Garden, they have been bringing in buses and buses of people to come in and buy their developments.

    Thee multi-billion ringgit purchase of a substantial equity stake in Bandar Malaysia by China Railway Construction Corporation is extremely significant. In the past, China Communications Construction Co was also involved in the construction of Penang’s second bridge. Meanwhile, the Xiamen university is fully funded by China government and Xiamen university. The Chinese are already very active here in terms of infrastructure works,” says Wong.

    Sunsuria’s flagship project, the freehold 525-acre Sunsuria City located in Salak Tinggi has a gross development value of RM10bil with the 150-acre Xiamen University Malaysia campus being the core of the township.

    The cost of the entire campus is estimated at RM1.3bil. It is the university’s first campus abroad and will have a 61ha footprint. It will be able to have a student intake of 10,000.

    “When the Chinese come in to Malaysia, they don’t just bring in technical skills and capital, they also fund the projects,” she says.
     
    ahojunk

    Thailand, Malaysia plan border wall
    8 Sep 2016 at 19:21
    Reuters

    c1_1081321_160908192319_620x413.jpg
    A border pass in Sadao district, Songkhla province. (Bangkok Post photo)

    VIENTIANE - Thailand and Malaysia will discuss plans to build a wall along their shared border, Thai officials said on Thursday, a day before Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak is set to meet his counterpart in Bangkok.

    Human trafficking and the smuggling of drugs and weapons are among the transnational crimes that have flourished along the 640km Thai-Malay border, until a crackdown by Thailand last year disrupted regional trafficking routes.

    Mr Najib is to meet Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha on an official visit that will focus on security cooperation and investment.

    The wall is on the agenda for the meeting, said a Thai foreign ministry official.

    "It will be on the agenda during Najib's visit, but it will not be the biggest item on the agenda," foreign ministry spokesman Chinawut Setawat told Reuters at a regional meeting in Vientiane.

    "It is still at the memorandum of understanding phase," said Colonel Yutthanam Petchmuang, a spokesman for Thailand's Internal Security Operations Command.

    Malaysia's foreign ministry did not respond to a request from Reuters for comment.

    Mr Najib's visit follows three deadly bomb attacks in southern Thailand over the past month, including a wave of bombs in tourist towns in August that Thai police have linked to Muslim separatists operating in the country's south.

    The porous Thai-Malay border has also been a site for the smuggling of weapons, drugs and illegal oil. After taking power in a May 2014 coup, Thailand's junta promised what it called a "zero tolerance" policy of human trafficking and launched a nationwide crackdown on vice and crime.

    In January 2004, a shadowy separatist insurgency by ethnic Malays resurfaced in Thailand, after simmering for decades. Since then, 6,500 people have been killed, says Deep South Watch, a body that monitors the violence.

    Thailand's three southernmost provinces of Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat were once part of an independent Malay Muslim sultanate until they were annexed by Thailand in 1909.

    Two issues in particular have spurred the interest of Malaysia and Thailand in building a border wall, said Srisompop Jitpiromsri, director of Deep South Watch.

    "The first is to stop the flow of illegal goods, whether it is petrol, drugs or human trafficking," he told Reuters.

    "The second reason is that insurgents operating in Thailand regularly cross the border and use Malaysia as a safety base."

    Yet it remains unclear how far the wall will reduce crime.

    "There are still many logistical issues to address before building the wall," Mr Srisompop said. "It's a tremendously long area."
     
    ahojunk

    Seems like zika is spreading all over the world. One factor was the Rio Olympics.

    --------
    Malaysia on high Zika alert
    SEPTEMBER 8, 20169:36PM
    Agencia EFE

    Malaysia is stepping up efforts to warn people of the risks of Zika after it confirmed its first case of a pregnant woman with the mosquito-borne virus.

    The Ministry of Health has announced that a 27-year-old woman in the southern state of Johor, bordering Singapore, has become the third person to test positive for Zika in Malaysia.

    The patient is currently four months pregnant with her first child.

    Malaysia last week reported its first case of Zika in a woman believed to have caught the virus in Singapore, and on Saturday announced its first suspected locally transmitted case, in a man in the eastern state of Sabah.

    At Kuala Lumpur International Airport a large poster was put on display advising travellers of the risks of Zika in the country.

    The advisory poster calls on tourists to take precautionary measures against mosquito bites, including using repellent and wearing long-sleeved shirts and trousers.

    It also called on visitors to avoid having unprotected sex for eight weeks after returning home.
     
    ahojunk

    Husband of third patient is Malaysia's 4th Zika case
    BY NST ONLINE - 10 SEPTEMBER 2016 @ 7:41 PM

    KUALA LUMPUR: The husband of the 27-year-old pregnant woman in Johor Baru, tested positive with Zika recently, is now the fourth victim of the mosquito-borne virus infection in the country.

    Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the 25-year-old patient, who travels frequently to and from Singapore daily for work, did not have other common symptoms associated with the infection except for rashes which appeared on Sept 2.

    "Apart from the rashes, there was no signs of other symptoms. Lab tests showed positive result for Zika," he said in a statement today.

    Hisham said the patient has been warded at a government hospital in Johor and was undergoing further inspection and tests. Checks, he said also showed that the man has no close contact in Malaysia other than his mother-in-law and wife.

    As a precautionary measure, Hisham said the health department had conducted vector control activities around the patient's home in Taman Desa Harmoni.

    "Inspections were conducted at 445 houses, 95 premises had underwent larvasiding, thermal spraying done at 203 premises and ULV spraying at 870 premises," he said.

    "Despite the area still having Aedes mosquito population, Active Case Detection conducted around the locality of the patient's home showed there was no other person with Zika symptoms.

    “Up till Sept 9, there are four confirmed Zika cases throughout the country. Besides that, MOH also found that between Sept 1 and 7, there were 39 cases with Zika symptoms, but all tested negative,” he added.

    Noor Hisham said World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines recommended that safe sex or abstinence for at least six months since the date of diagnosis for men infected with Zika.

    “If the man has a pregnant partner and frequently visits areas that have reported Zika infections, then they should avoid sex throughout the pregnancy to avoid microcephaly complications on the foetus,” he said.

    Malaysia recorded its first case of Zika infection after a 58-year-old woman in Bandar Botanic in Klang was infected on Sep 1.

    On Sep 3, Malaysia recorded its second Zika case when a 61-year-old man tested positive for the virus in Likas, Sabah. The man however died the same day due to heart complications.

    Read More : http://www.nst.com.my/news/2016/09/172268/husband-third-patient-malaysias-4th-zika-case


    keempat.transformed.jpg
    A worker fumigates the street in Putrajaya. The husband of the 27-year-old pregnant woman in Johor Baru, tested positive with Zika recently, is now the fourth victim of the mosquito-borne virus infection in the country. Bernama photo
     
    ahojunk

    SEP 11, 2016 @ 10:30 PM
    Who Will Bang Their Heads If Malaysia And Thailand Build A Border Wall
    Ralph Jennings, CONTRIBUTOR
    I cover under-reported stories from Taiwan and Asia.
    Opinions expressed by Forbes Contributors are their own.

    Prime ministers from Malaysia and Thailand have started to discuss building a wall along their land border to control rebels that have vexed Bangkok for decades. Thai junta leader Prayut Chan-o-cha and Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak broached the topic last week at an annual consultation, leaving doors open to more talks. Border walls and other fortifications are nothing new. Eastern European countries are working on theirs to stem migration from Syria. The United States and Mexico have fortified much of the 3,141 km (1,951 miles) between them to discourage illegal northbound immigration. A wall can feasibly be done. But it’s unclear how many people would bang their heads against a wall along the 640 km-long Thai-Malaysia border.

    960x0 (2).jpg
    Members of a bomb squad inspect the site of a motocycle blast in front of a school by suspected separatist militants in the Takbai district of Thailand’s restive southern province of Narathiwat on September 6, 2016. (MADAREE TOHLALA/AFP/Getty Images)

    A well-guarded wall would make it easier to quell the violent Muslim-backed insurgency in southern Thailand. Separatists in four southern provinces had killed 6,500 people and injured 12,000 over the decade to 2015, according to figures in the Bangkok Post. The border matters because militants in one elusive group called Runda Kumpulan Kecil flee to Malaysia after bombings, arson and murders in Thailand, according to the Terrorism Monitor. Since 2004, Thai authorities have “continually alleged that militants have crossed over into Malaysia after conducting attacks,” the Monitor’s 2007 report says.

    These types would find it harder to sneak over the notoriously porous land border as they do now and instead line up at approved checkpoints with everyone else. Thailand may be asked to pay for most of the wall as it benefits them more, says Thitinan Pongsudhirak, director of the Institute of Security and International Studies at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok. “Such a wall would allow authorities on both sides to better manage and control migration flows,” he says. “Thailand would have more interest in having such a wall to manage its southern insurgency and therefore may be expected to foot much of the bill.”

    If the two sides can work out the bill, their wall would also stop a certain amount of border trade in oils and rubber, analysts say. Malaysia is Thailand’s biggest trading partner, with exports and imports worth $22 billion per year, according to online resources directory ThaiWebsites.com. But most of that trade passes through legal channels that would not be hindered by a wall.

    A wall might stop no one.

    The Great Wall of China worked only until the 13th century when Mongols reportedly bribed a sentry to pass it. Thailand and Malaysia enforce sea borders on either side of their land border near the Indochinese peninsula’s isthmus, as well, and no one’s talking about a wall there. “Migrants would still find alternative outlets by sea and through corruption, loopholes and border trade along the wall,” Pongsudhirak says. “The ultimate efficacy of such a wall is doubtful.”

    Thailand’s junta leader, also prime minister, may be talking up the wall to raise popularity for recently renewed talks with the insurgents, whose previous governments have been unable to deter since rebels took root in 1948.

    “One needs to note that the porousness of the Thai border is on the mind of the Thai dictator largely because renewed talks on Thailand southern insurgency have just begun, and the dictatorship is prone to see illicit border crossings from Malaysia as a major factor in the insurgency,” says Michael Montesano, visiting research fellow at the Institute of Southeast Asian Studies in Singapore. “This is a way to distract the public from the long-term failure of its own counter-insurgency tactics and from the social and political issues that feed the insurgency.”
     
    ahojunk

    At least 40 new Zika suspects in Malaysia
    Posted on 12 September 2016 - 03:56pm
    Last updated on 12 September 2016 - 04:24pm
    Adrian Phung and P. Chandra Sagaran

    2016-09-12T_c1968124_16912_334.jpg
    Aedes aegypti mosquitoes are seen at the Laboratory of Entomology and Ecology of the Dengue Branch of the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention in San Juan, Puerto Rico, March 6, 2016. — Reuters

    KUALA LUMPUR: The Health Ministry has identified at least 40 new suspects nationwide believed to have contracted the Zika virus.

    Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam said all these suspected individuals and any potential new patients will undergo blood tests to determine if they test positive for the Zika virus or otherwise.

    "We are still doing the tests through the participation of more private and government laboratories, but we have requested that all Zika positive confirmation be finalised by the Medical Research Institute (IMR) as there are certain standards to follow.

    "Once we get the confirmation from IMR then we will announce it to the public if there are any new cases of Zika in the country," he said after officiating the MIC Gallery in conjunction with the party's 70th anniversary.

    Asked about the Zika virus strain in Malaysia, Subramaniam said his ministry could not conclude yet if the four cases detected so far are locally transmitted or imported.

    "Despite not knowing the strain, the immunity for it remains the same," he added.

    Subramaniam was also asked to respond to a World Health Organisation (WHO) report that close to 30% of Malaysia's population would be immune to the virus since a Zika pandemic happened in Malaysia in the 1960s.

    "This can only be determined after a major community-level blood screening for antibody levels is conducted," he said.

    "However, since we have not conducted such an exercise yet, it is hard for us to conclude anything. But since the virus had existed in our country before in the late 60s, there could be a possibility that some Malaysians may have developed some immunity towards it.

    "Hence, the WHO statement can only be verified after we conduct proper studies. But scientific facts say that if someone had contracted the Zika virus before then that individual would not get the virus again because the transmission is reduced," he explained.

    Meanwhile, in IPOH, Perak Tourism committee chairman Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohammed Radzi said there would be some kind of negative effect on the tourism industry in the state due to the Zika virus infection.

    "It is not confined to Perak but is a worldwide issue. It is not possible to solve it completely but the state has taken several steps to tackle the disease," she told reporters at the distribution of sacrificial meat to residents at Masjid Muhammadiah (Chinese Muslim Mosque) In Taman Tasek Jaya today.

    "Visitors and tourists will be worried ... the authorities will monitor all entry points in the state and explain the issue to them to reduce their anxiety," she added.

    Perak has declared 2017 as "Visit Perak Year".

    The health authorities are monitoring passengers arriving from Singapore at the Sultan Azlan Shah Airport which handles direct flights from the republic to Ipoh.

    Express bus operators had been asked to spray insecticide 30 minutes before passengers board the bus and also hand out health alert cards.
     
    ahojunk

    @Langkasukan

    Here is your thread.

    ---------------
    The posts by Langkasukan

    Yup .. To many problems and "bad news" now in Malaysia ... I can't denied it ...So, the majority of Malaysians are "sceptical and frustation" with this situation ... they want the improvement but can't do nothing .... (even our ex PM DrM failed to do that) ...:-)

    Maybe other member in this forum can advice how to make a major improvement in Malaysia without make any "chaos" (like Indonesia did in May 1998) ...

    Source: https://defence.pk/threads/indonesia-economy-news-updates.198270/page-99#ixzz4KTBBeHBz
     
    mejikuhibiu

    i think.. Malaysia have a lot Problem... if chaos is happen it will be much worst than 1998.. from social problem, racist problem (Tamil, chinesse, and malay and bumiputera policies), disintergration problem (sabah and sarawak), economic and corruption problem..
     
    Jlaw

    It seem that indians and Chinese living in malaysia isn't as safe?
     
    Marhaenisme

    Oke... good news for Malaysian they have their own thread in defence.pk... I'm waiting for any military, economic, and maybe some politic news update from pure Malaysian members here :coffee: :welcome::pdf:
     
    Svantana

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    Pt 91 mbt - TDLM

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    Adnan ifv
     
    Marine Rouge

    [​IMG]
     
    ejaz007

    How about job opportunities and housing?

    I visited some 10 years a go and then things were good economically. I was impressed.
     
    Marine Rouge

    Malaysian is truly Asia

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
    Svantana

    What are they doing?:undecided:
     
