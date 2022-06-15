What's new

Malaysia Cops probing video of foreigners insulting Prophet Muhammad

Cops probing video of foreigners gathering at Batu Caves after insults against Prophet Muhammad​


KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has confirmed receiving a report regarding a viral video on the TikTok application of individuals supporting politicians from India who had recently insulted Prophet Muhammad.


Bukit Aman’s Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan in a statement issued last night said the recording by TikTok user @gangarammahato280 showed a group of men believed to be foreigners gathering in front of the Batu Caves temple.

“The one-minute-18-second video got 16,000 views, 52 likes and 302 comments and was also detected on other social media apps like Facebook and WhatsApp.
“It is with regard to the ‘Hindu Samachar’ movement as well as the actions of a politician from the Bharatiya Janata Party — Nupur Sharma — who issued the insulting statement,” he said, adding that investigations were currently underway.

He also advised the public not to speculate or touch on religious and racial sensitivities, and warned that stern action would be taken against those who deliberately did so. — Bernama

Yanna gatta patta dhotis in trouble haahahaha 🤣🤣
 

