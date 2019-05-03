Malaysia committed to improving Tamil language education

Building skills through competitions





Winning trio: Yuvika, Kailesh and Kavisha (left to right) were crowned champions at the iCAN 2020

Building skills through competitions A GROUP of Tamil school pupils have once again proven their mettle on the world stage, beating many others to emerge champions of an invention competition.

Malaysian Tamil school pupils win again and they’re hungry for more.A GROUP of Tamil school pupils have once again proven their mettle on the world stage, beating many others to emerge champions of an invention competition.SJK(T) Taman Melawati, Kuala Lumpur pupils Yuvika Mahaganapathy, Kailesh Saravana and Kavisha Nagarajan came out on top at the recently concluded International Invention Innovation Competition in Canada (iCAN) 2020.They won gold for their invention called “My Soil My Plant”, which is a soil conductivity electrical tester that determines if the soil is suitable to cultivate different breeds of plants.The team also won the Best Invention Video, Best Young Inventor and Canadian special awards.But this isn’t the trio’s first triumph over their contemporaries from other countries.Previously, they clinched platinum and gold at the Young Scientist Award 2020 during the International Invention and Trade Expo, London, and silver at the International Festival of Engineering Science and Technology in Tunisia.They also won the gold award at the Malaysia Young Scientist Conference and Exhibition last month.Participating in such competitions, Yuvika said, has improved her communication skills, command of the English language, presentation skills and competitiveness.“We want to show that vernacular school pupils too can be international champions,” she said while expressing her delight at winning again.“We are now focusing on the next stage, which is commercialising our invention. We plan to either sell the product or to offer it as a service,” added the Year Four pupil.Through the competition, Kailesh, a Year Five pupil, realised the importance of the Internet of Things (IoT).Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the fifth edition of iCAN was held online for long-distance participants.As a result, the group had to completely rely on technology to conduct their presentations and researchKavisha said their Malaysia Boleh spirit and their parents’ confidence in them spark their motivation to continue competing.“We have participated in South Asia, the Americas, Africa and Europe, covering different parts of the world to make our nation and school proud,” she added.Currently, the pupils are preparing for the International Invention, Innovation & Technology Exhibition 2020, which will be held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) in November.Proud of the team, Yuvika’s father Dr Mahaaganapathy Dass said iCAN is a valuable platform for pupils to enhance their communication, leadership and interpersonal skills.It builds their self-esteem and character, he said, adding that he has registered their invention at the Malaysian Intellectual Property Corporation.