Malaysia committed to improving Tamil language education

KUALA LUMPUR: The Pakatan Harapan government recognises Tamil is an important language and is committed to improving Tamil Language Education (TLE), says Deputy Education Minister Teo Nie Ching (pic).
As part of the ministry's efforts, Teo said the Malaysia Tamil Language Standardisation Council – a first in Malaysia – has been set up.
"Establishing the council shows the government's commitment to improving and developing TLE," she said.
"Tamil is one of the oldest classical languages in the world that is still being used (written and spoken) in society.
"It is also the official government language in a few countries including India, Sri Lanka, Mauritius and Singapore," she said, adding that the language is widely used among the country's Indian community – Malaysia's third largest ethnic group.
Teo was speaking to reporters after launching the Malaysian Tamil Language Standardisation Council at Menara Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka here Friday (May 3).
She said the council, which consists of Tamil language experts from the ministry, Exam Syndicate, and various parties, will be in charge of four main aspects.
"They are generating vocabularies, translating books and documents, publishing impactful material, and enhancing grammar skills.
"The council will have two main committees – management and operations. The management committee will have 13 members, while the operations committee will have 24," she said, adding that the council would work closely with the Malaysian Chinese Language Standardisation Council, which she is president of.
In addition to setting up the council, Teo said ministry is in the midst of setting up pre-schools and Special Needs Integration Programme (PPKI) classes (in stages) in Tamil schools (SJKT) as part of its effort to develop TLE.
