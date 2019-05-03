What's new

Malaysia committed to improving Tamil language education

manlion

manlion

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 22, 2013
7,279
-3
3,956


KUALA LUMPUR: The Pakatan Harapan government recognises Tamil is an important language and is committed to improving Tamil Language Education (TLE), says Deputy Education Minister Teo Nie Ching (pic).

As part of the ministry's efforts, Teo said the Malaysia Tamil Language Standardisation Council – a first in Malaysia – has been set up.

"Establishing the council shows the government's commitment to improving and developing TLE," she said.

"Tamil is one of the oldest classical languages in the world that is still being used (written and spoken) in society.

"It is also the official government language in a few countries including India, Sri Lanka, Mauritius and Singapore," she said, adding that the language is widely used among the country's Indian community – Malaysia's third largest ethnic group.

Teo was speaking to reporters after launching the Malaysian Tamil Language Standardisation Council at Menara Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka here Friday (May 3).

She said the council, which consists of Tamil language experts from the ministry, Exam Syndicate, and various parties, will be in charge of four main aspects.

"They are generating vocabularies, translating books and documents, publishing impactful material, and enhancing grammar skills.

"The council will have two main committees – management and operations. The management committee will have 13 members, while the operations committee will have 24," she said, adding that the council would work closely with the Malaysian Chinese Language Standardisation Council, which she is president of.

In addition to setting up the council, Teo said ministry is in the midst of setting up pre-schools and Special Needs Integration Programme (PPKI) classes (in stages) in Tamil schools (SJKT) as part of its effort to develop TLE.

Read more at https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nat...tamil-language-education/#OQRW8yO57SLmCoR7.99
 
manlion

manlion

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 22, 2013
7,279
-3
3,956
Malaysian Tamil school pupils win again and they’re hungry for more.

Building skills through competitions
1601261106818.png

Winning trio: Yuvika, Kailesh and Kavisha (left to right) were crowned champions at the iCAN 2020

A GROUP of Tamil school pupils have once again proven their mettle on the world stage, beating many others to emerge champions of an invention competition.

SJK(T) Taman Melawati, Kuala Lumpur pupils Yuvika Mahaganapathy, Kailesh Saravana and Kavisha Nagarajan came out on top at the recently concluded International Invention Innovation Competition in Canada (iCAN) 2020.


They won gold for their invention called “My Soil My Plant”, which is a soil conductivity electrical tester that determines if the soil is suitable to cultivate different breeds of plants.

The team also won the Best Invention Video, Best Young Inventor and Canadian special awards.


But this isn’t the trio’s first triumph over their contemporaries from other countries.
Previously, they clinched platinum and gold at the Young Scientist Award 2020 during the International Invention and Trade Expo, London, and silver at the International Festival of Engineering Science and Technology in Tunisia.

They also won the gold award at the Malaysia Young Scientist Conference and Exhibition last month.

Participating in such competitions, Yuvika said, has improved her communication skills, command of the English language, presentation skills and competitiveness.
“We want to show that vernacular school pupils too can be international champions,” she said while expressing her delight at winning again.

“We are now focusing on the next stage, which is commercialising our invention. We plan to either sell the product or to offer it as a service,” added the Year Four pupil.

Through the competition, Kailesh, a Year Five pupil, realised the importance of the Internet of Things (IoT).

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the fifth edition of iCAN was held online for long-distance participants.

As a result, the group had to completely rely on technology to conduct their presentations and research
Kavisha said their Malaysia Boleh spirit and their parents’ confidence in them spark their motivation to continue competing.

“We have participated in South Asia, the Americas, Africa and Europe, covering different parts of the world to make our nation and school proud,” she added.

Currently, the pupils are preparing for the International Invention, Innovation & Technology Exhibition 2020, which will be held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) in November.

Proud of the team, Yuvika’s father Dr Mahaaganapathy Dass said iCAN is a valuable platform for pupils to enhance their communication, leadership and interpersonal skills.

It builds their self-esteem and character, he said, adding that he has registered their invention at the Malaysian Intellectual Property Corporation.

www.thestar.com.my

Building skills through competitions

A GROUP of Tamil school pupils have once again proven their mettle on the world stage, beating many others to emerge champions of an invention competition.
www.thestar.com.my www.thestar.com.my
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Indos Indonesia, Malaysia Host Chinese Defense Minister China & Far East 1
艹艹艹 Malaysia's government said it will seek to reroute a $10.6 billion rail project China & Far East 0
Nan Yang 2.1 Millions Bangladeshi To Overtake Indians As 3rd Biggest Race In Malaysia China & Far East 18
B Bangladeshis among nine countries restricted to enter Malaysia Bangladesh Defence Forum 0
Zarvan Malaysia to buy new armored personnel carriers Land Warfare 0
Indos Featured Coronavirus strain that is '10 times more infectious' detected in Malaysia COVID-19 Coronavirus 7
beijingwalker Construction of Malaysia's China funded railway megaproject ECRL back to full swing China & Far East 0
Figaro Malaysia coast guard kill Vietnamese fisherman in S. China Sea clash China & Far East 43
Jyotish Mahathir launches new party as Malaysia’s power struggle intensifies China & Far East 44
Song Hong Malaysia "persecutes" Rohingya, tortures them with caning China & Far East 4

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top