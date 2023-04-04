beijingwalker
Malaysia, China to Discuss ‘Asian Fund’ to Cut Dollar Dependency
- Malaysia PM Anwar revives proposal for Asian Monetary Fund
- President Xi Jinping welcomes further talks, says Anwar
Anwar Ibrahim, left, with Xi Jinping in Beijing on March 31.Photographer: Rao Aimin/Xinhua/Getty Images
By
Anisah Shukry
2023年4月4日 GMT+8 12:27
China is open to talks with Malaysia on forming an Asian Monetary Fund, said Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, amid the world’s growing impatience with the King Dollar’s dominance.
Anwar said he proposed setting up the fund at the Boao forum in Hainan last week, stressing the need to reduce reliance on the dollar or the International Monetary Fund.
