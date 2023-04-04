What's new

Malaysia, China to Discuss ‘Asian Fund’ to Cut Dollar Dependency

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
56,402
-23
98,433
Country
China
Location
China

Malaysia, China to Discuss ‘Asian Fund’ to Cut Dollar Dependency​

  • Malaysia PM Anwar revives proposal for Asian Monetary Fund
  • President Xi Jinping welcomes further talks, says Anwar
1200x-1.jpg

Anwar Ibrahim, left, with Xi Jinping in Beijing on March 31.Photographer: Rao Aimin/Xinhua/Getty Images
By
Anisah Shukry
2023年4月4日 GMT+8 12:27

China is open to talks with Malaysia on forming an Asian Monetary Fund, said Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, amid the world’s growing impatience with the King Dollar’s dominance.
Anwar said he proposed setting up the fund at the Boao forum in Hainan last week, stressing the need to reduce reliance on the dollar or the International Monetary Fund.

www.bloomberg.com

Malaysia, China to Discuss ‘Asian Fund’ to Cut Dollar Dependency

China is open to talks with Malaysia on forming an Asian Monetary Fund, said Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, amid the world’s growing impatience with the King Dollar’s dominance.
www.bloomberg.com www.bloomberg.com
 
Song Hong

Song Hong

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 4, 2020
4,480
-25
5,662
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Singapore
beijingwalker said:

Malaysia, China to Discuss ‘Asian Fund’ to Cut Dollar Dependency​

  • Malaysia PM Anwar revives proposal for Asian Monetary Fund
  • President Xi Jinping welcomes further talks, says Anwar
1200x-1.jpg

Anwar Ibrahim, left, with Xi Jinping in Beijing on March 31.Photographer: Rao Aimin/Xinhua/Getty Images
By
Anisah Shukry
2023年4月4日 GMT+8 12:27

China is open to talks with Malaysia on forming an Asian Monetary Fund, said Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, amid the world’s growing impatience with the King Dollar’s dominance.
Anwar said he proposed setting up the fund at the Boao forum in Hainan last week, stressing the need to reduce reliance on the dollar or the International Monetary Fund.

www.bloomberg.com

Malaysia, China to Discuss ‘Asian Fund’ to Cut Dollar Dependency

China is open to talks with Malaysia on forming an Asian Monetary Fund, said Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, amid the world’s growing impatience with the King Dollar’s dominance.
www.bloomberg.com www.bloomberg.com
Click to expand...

Looks like the allegedly gay, sodom, anti-Islam PM (Malay PM Madhater is the accuser) has more cow sense than anyone in Malaysia.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 7, Members: 4, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Malaysia's Anwar meets Xi, likely to seek China help for rail link
Replies
12
Views
393
Char
Char
beijingwalker
China the biggest driver of the global growth in 2023
Replies
8
Views
261
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China shifts to ‘quality’ growth as US slips into crisis
Replies
0
Views
141
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Hamartia Antidote
SCMP: China-Russia trade surge lifts yuan use, but Russians would ‘give right arm’ for US dollars
Replies
0
Views
125
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Get Ya Wig Split
China’s exports unexpectedly shrink in October, badly missing expectations for growth
Replies
2
Views
278
kankan326
kankan326

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom