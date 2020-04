Malaysia arrests Rohingya in trafficking crackdown



Malaysian authorities have arrested two people suspected of being human traffickers in connection with the arrival of this boat crammed with Rohingya migrants in Langkawi on April 5 Handout MALAYSIAN MARITIME ENFORCEMENT AGENCY/AFP

efforts to stop members of the Muslim minority coming to the country

60 Rohingya died on a crammed boat stranded in the Bay of Bengal for two months,

has alarmed rights groups