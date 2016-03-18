What's new

Malayalam director quits Islam to be Hindu

KOCHI: Filmmaker Ali Akbar said that he and his wife Lucyamm ..

Criticizing the disrespectful responses and reaction by many social media users to the news of the death of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash, Kerala filmmaker, who won many awards Ali Akbar said he has lost faith in religion and will convert to Hinduism along with his wife, Lucyamma.

In a video posted on social media a few hours ago, Ali Akbar announced that he had lost faith in the religion (Islam). Now, he and his wife are set to become Hindus. He took to her social media page and said, “I am not a Muslim from today onwards. I am an Indian," the filmmaker also slammed those who put smiley and insensitive emojis below the news reports on the death of General Rawat. Akbar also mentioned that he can't stand “anti-nationals"




Akbar, 58 said he determined to quit Islam after debating the matter with his wife. “I am throwing away the clothes I was born with," the filmmaker said. Ali Akbar further said that he will be known as Ram Singh from now on. “Ramasimhan is someone who was massacred while sticking to the culture of Kerala. Hereafter, Ali Akbar will be called Ram Singh. That’s the best name,” he said.

Akbar is a popular filmmaker in Kerala, directed more than 20 films and received the Kerala State Film Award for Best Debut Director in 1988. Currently, he is working on a film ‘1921; Puzha Muthal Puzha Varey’, based on the Malabar revolution and the massacre. Ali Akbar was earlier the state committee associate of the BJP and quit the position following conflicts with the party leadership.

Ali Akbar is now Ram Singh; Malayalam director quits Islam to be Hindu

Kerala filmmaker Ali Akbar and his wife left Islam to convert to Hinduism. Akbar said he has lost faith in the religion
What I have realised is more number of muslims are coming out in open and criticising or leaving islam than ever before ...thanks to internet...
there are more than a dozen ex muslim channels operating from india...
 
Why is this even report worthy on PDF... What makes you think we give a shxt about literally nobody in our world? And who do you mistaken us for?
 
Well, before he might only burn in hell after his death, now first they will burn he dead body then his soul will burn in hell :) good that Islam is cleaning itself from the Kachra Muslims who can't even recite 1st Kalima.
 
What an idiot.
Change religion, whichever, but do it for proper reasons, because of it's beauty or the message contained within, because you were attracted towards certain aspects of that religion, any religion, because you found peace.

Anything, but to do it out of a stupid tantrum is just idiotic, and childish.
 
Everyday some random hindutva will now post a conversion news and get to wank on it. Do you want me to post conversion videos of Dr Zakir naik? I am
pretty sure you hindutva will get constipated for at least for few weeks after watching him.
 
