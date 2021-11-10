Malala celebrated Nikkah ceremony at home

JackTheRipper
Facing identity crisis in a western culture apparently but yet she is representative of all oppressed Muslim pakistani womenNot long ago she was wondering about why people get married. Lol
Why are you guys hating on a girl who got shot in her face? Give her a break
Who layer turned into a dajjalniWhy are you guys hating on a girl who got shot in her face? Give her a break
That was propagandaWhy she tied a knot when according to her you can live as partners without nikkah and marriage?? Calls mia khalifa her bestie ? Too much hypocrisy
There are several other girls in pakistan who are shot dead ,no one knows the got married or not.And they never said a word against pakistan. Don't give her the attention she doesn't deserve. Mods close this thread.
Phake NewjNot long ago she was wondering about why people get married. Lol