What's new

Malala celebrated Nikkah ceremony at home

Zaki

Zaki

SENIOR MODERATOR
Oct 20, 2008
20,004
19
23,484
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Congratulations to her

Pata hi nahi chala Malala itni jaldi bari ho gi... Whenever I read her name, it reminds me about 12 year old girl who was shot by terrorists who didn't know why they are killing her and she didn't know why she was being shot.

May she have a successful married life
 
SecularNationalist

SecularNationalist

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 21, 2015
5,391
-6
8,639
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Why she tied a knot when according to her you can live as partners without nikkah and marriage?? Calls mia khalifa her bestie ? Too much hypocrisy
There are several other girls in pakistan who are shot dead ,no one knows the got married or not.And they never said a word against pakistan. Don't give her the attention she doesn't deserve. Mods close this thread.
 
Adecypher

Adecypher

FULL MEMBER
Dec 17, 2014
1,884
1
1,881
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
May Allah SWT bless the couple and give them required baseerat to make right decisions for themselves.
 
JackTheRipper

JackTheRipper

FULL MEMBER
Oct 17, 2019
540
-10
627
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
SecularNationalist said:
Why she tied a knot when according to her you can live as partners without nikkah and marriage?? Calls mia khalifa her bestie ? Too much hypocrisy
There are several other girls in pakistan who are shot dead ,no one knows the got married or not.And they never said a word against pakistan. Don't give her the attention she doesn't deserve. Mods close this thread.
Click to expand...
That was propaganda
Taimoor Khan said:
Not long ago she was wondering about why people get married. Lol
Click to expand...
Phake Newj
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

ghazi52
Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai is married
Replies
3
Views
39
Trango Towers
Trango Towers

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom