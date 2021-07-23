MAKS 2021: Kamov Ka-62 helicopter can get military modification

Kamov Ka-62 medium multirole helicopter can be operated by the Russian Defense Ministry in the future, First Deputy CEO of Progress Aircraft Company in Arsenyev Andrey Semenov told TASS. "The strategy of Russian Helicopters Holding stipulates cooperation with the Defense Ministry in replacing imported components of Ka-62. We discuss the missions it has to perform. Therefore, the helicopter can be used by the Defense Ministry in the future," he said.The development of this helicopter took a long time: the program started in 1984, but the first prototype Ka-60-01 flew only in December 1998, and the second in 2007. A civil version, the Ka-62, was initially proposed when the Ka-60 programme was launched, but no production followed owing to development problems with the Ka-60's Saturn RD-600V 1500 hp engines. Instead, an agreement was signed in April 2011 to use the 1,306 kW (1,751 hp) Turbomeca Ardiden 3G turboshaft for a revised Ka-62. A five-bladed main rotor would be driven via a new transmission, while the helicopter would have a revised cabin with larger windows and new avionics.The first flight of the Ka-62 was planned for May 2013, with certification in 2014. Four prototypes and an initial batch of 16 Ka-62s for the Russian Ministry of Defence were planned, with another 12 ordered by South American civilian customers. It has a fantail, a 30-minute run-dry gearbox by Zoerkler, and can operate on one engine up to 9,500 ft (2,900m)] Russian certification was expected in 2018, with European EASA certification following in 2020.Equipped with Turbomeca Ardiden 3G engines, the Ka-62 medium multirole helicopter made its maiden flight in May 2017. It can operate in a broad range of climatic and geographic conditions at temperatures of minus 50 to plus 50 degrees. The helicopter develops a cruising speed of 290 km/h.The Ka-60 has an estimated local military market of 200 units (Army aviation units, Border Police and the Ministry of Internal Affairs).