Moscow Air ShowInternational Defense Aviation and Space Salon27 August to 1 September 2019, Zhukovsky Airfield, Moscow, Russia

Modernization of the Mi-24P-1M by KRET

The MI-24P-1M Demonstrator helicopter





The new radar and optical-electronic sight on the Mi-24P-1M

JSC Concern VKO Almaz-Antei presents Tor air defense missile system and anti-drone system

Tor-M2KM, Tor-M23 and Tor-M2K

ROSC-1

Rostec displays 250 exhibits at MAKS

IL-7 8M-90A

Debuts of multipurpose Korsar UAV export version

Korsar- E at MAKS 2019

Rostec and NAMI presented Ansat Aurus

Ansat Aurus

Zala Aero develops world’s first artificial intelligence identification system

The AIVI system uses modular cameras and artificial intelligence for full analysis of the bottoming surface under the aircraft. It makes it possible to increase 60 times the monitoring area during one flight and reduce the identification time

First public appearance of the Ka-62 helicopter

The Ka-62 during its demonstration at MAKS 2019

Russian Helicopters presents a convertible Mi-171 A2 helicopter

Malaysian company to buy 5 VRT500 light helicopter

Kronstadt displays Orion-E, Frigate and Sirius UAVs

Orion-E

Frigate UAV

Sirius