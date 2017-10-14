Makran Coastal Highway: Balochistan’s bridge across time and space!

A dusty, dirty Jeep road – that unnerved travelers due to the fear of bandits, the severity of the weather, and stories of vehicles collapsing on an unending journey from Karachi- was by the turn of the millennium turned into a dual carriageway.This state of the art coastal highway which winds its way through some of the most pristine parts of Pakistan – from the deserted areas where the windswept erosion has created a striking, poignant princess, “Princess of Hope” – to the beautiful deep blue shores of the Arabian Sea where the white sandy beaches beckon you to take off your shoes and feel mother nature at her most picturesque glory.Makran Coastal Highway (MCH), or the 653 km N10 highway as it is officially known (or the “Balochistan Coastal Highway” as CM Jam Kamal calls it in his recent interview with GVS), runs across the coastal line of the Arabian Sea in Pakistan. It was built by the country’s premier national strategic organization, Frontier Works Organization (FWO), during 2002-04.The highway originates from Karachi – the heart of Pakistan’s commercial activity – and traverses through Ormara, Pasni, and reaches its Jewel in the crown – the deep-sea port Gwadar before going on to Jiwani – a border town with Iran. But MCH is not merely a tourist attraction; it is a national logistic backbone that has played a huge role in transforming the lives of the common people living along its stretch over the past two decades.