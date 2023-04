The seven grand mountains of Makkah Get the latest breaking news and headlines from the largest Arab News website. Get world news, sport news, business news, entertainment, lifestyle, video and photos.

@9:30 shows where Mount Hind (also called Hindi). The word means India or Indian [Hindustani] in Arabic.'The Quaiqian mountain, or Jabal Hindi, lies west of the Grand Mosque. It was called Quaiqian due to the clanking of swords during the battle between the tribes of Jurhum and Katura, according to the history books of Makkah.'Would like to know more on why the mount was called Hind. Is there history behind it.