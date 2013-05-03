"Makkah and Madinah News and Updates"

Emirati man who walked 2000 km on foot to reach Makkah. Walk To Makkah : Emirati walks 2000km To Makkah from Abu Dhabi - YouTube Bosnian man who walked 5700 km on foot to reach Makkah for nearly 1 year. http://www.frostymix.com/2012/10/senad-hadzic-walks-6000-kilometers-from_27.html ‫ water every where . by oldwolf., on Flickr I Need Ferrari for this Road . by oldwolf., on Flickr madinah_masjid nabawi_00004 by ArabianLens.com, on Flickr madinah_masjid nabawi_00011 by ArabianLens.com, on Flickr The Quba Mosque (مسجد قباء by M. Imran Saeed, on Flickr Kabah, Masjid Al Haram by Kashmirikhan!, on Flickr Mekkah by CamelKW, on Flickr To be continued, Insha'Allah. Please also share similar inspirational hajj pilgrimages. EDIT: Any trolling will be reported and I will make sure to contact the owner of this page to delete such posts. This is not the topic for trolling and will not be tolerated.