/ Register

  • Friday, August 24, 2018

"Makkah and Madinah News and Updates"

Discussion in 'Middle East & Africa' started by al-Hasani, May 3, 2013.

Page 1 of 32
  1. May 3, 2013 #1
    al-Hasani

    al-Hasani ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    14,060
    Joined:
    Feb 1, 2013
    Ratings:
    +52 / 25,116 / -11
    Country:
    Saudi Arabia
    Location:
    Denmark
    Emirati man who walked 2000 km on foot to reach Makkah.

    Walk To Makkah : Emirati walks 2000km To Makkah from Abu Dhabi - YouTube

    Bosnian man who walked 5700 km on foot to reach Makkah for nearly 1 year.

    http://www.frostymix.com/2012/10/senad-hadzic-walks-6000-kilometers-from_27.html

    &#x202b;


    [​IMG]
    water every where . by oldwolf., on Flickr

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
    I Need Ferrari for this Road . by oldwolf., on Flickr



    [​IMG]
    madinah_masjid nabawi_00004 by ArabianLens.com, on Flickr

    [​IMG]
    madinah_masjid nabawi_00011 by ArabianLens.com, on Flickr

    [​IMG]
    The Quba Mosque (&#1605;&#1587;&#1580;&#1583; &#1602;&#1576;&#1575;&#1569;) by M. Imran Saeed, on Flickr

    [​IMG]
    Kabah, Masjid Al Haram by Kashmirikhan!, on Flickr

    [​IMG]
    Mekkah by CamelKW, on Flickr

    To be continued, Insha'Allah. Please also share similar inspirational hajj pilgrimages.

    EDIT:
    Any trolling will be reported and I will make sure to contact the owner of this page to delete such posts. This is not the topic for trolling and will not be tolerated.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 36
  2. May 3, 2013 #2
    Ayush

    Ayush SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    7,806
    Joined:
    Dec 5, 2012
    Ratings:
    +3 / 11,366 / -5
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    India
    appreciate his effort..
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  3. May 3, 2013 #3
    al-Hasani

    al-Hasani ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    14,060
    Joined:
    Feb 1, 2013
    Ratings:
    +52 / 25,116 / -11
    Country:
    Saudi Arabia
    Location:
    Denmark
    • Thanks Thanks x 3
  4. Jun 12, 2013 #4
    al-Hasani

    al-Hasani ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    14,060
    Joined:
    Feb 1, 2013
    Ratings:
    +52 / 25,116 / -11
    Country:
    Saudi Arabia
    Location:
    Denmark
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  5. Jun 16, 2013 #5
    al-Hasani

    al-Hasani ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    14,060
    Joined:
    Feb 1, 2013
    Ratings:
    +52 / 25,116 / -11
    Country:
    Saudi Arabia
    Location:
    Denmark
    @Zarvan

    This is a more fitting thread, my friend.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L5nPK-79CHE&feature=player_embedded

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
    Makkah | Flickr - Photo Sharing!

    [​IMG]
    masjid-al-haram-in-makkah-saudi-ara | Flickr - Photo Sharing!

    A whole new airport in Jeddah is being built while we speak, tunnels, top-modern railways connecting Makkah and Madinah and other cities, new train stations etc.
     
    Last edited by a moderator: Nov 5, 2013
    • Thanks Thanks x 7
    • Positive Rating Positive Rating x 1
  6. Jun 16, 2013 #6
    Zarvan

    Zarvan ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    45,303
    Joined:
    Apr 28, 2011
    Ratings:
    +81 / 44,835 / -13
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    @al-Hasani please also post the pictures of extension plan off kabah and masjid-e-nabwi and has extension work of masjid-e-nabwi also started
     
    Last edited by a moderator: Nov 5, 2013
  7. Jun 16, 2013 #7
    al-Hasani

    al-Hasani ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    14,060
    Joined:
    Feb 1, 2013
    Ratings:
    +52 / 25,116 / -11
    Country:
    Saudi Arabia
    Location:
    Denmark
    First a little more of the Mataf expansion:

    [​IMG]

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KU5zDXzRCBI&feature=player_embedded

    Current state of &#1575;&#1604;&#1605;&#1587;&#1580;&#1583; &#1575;&#1604;&#1606;&#1576;&#1608;&#1610;

    [​IMG]
    Masjid_Nabawi_Madinah_10012 par ArabianLens.com, sur Flickr

    [​IMG]
    Prophet's Mosque in Madinah | Flickr - Photo Sharing!

    [​IMG]
    Prophet's Mosque in Madinah | Flickr - Photo Sharing!

    [​IMG]
    Prophet's Mosque in Madinah | Flickr - Photo Sharing!

    [​IMG]
    Prophet's Mosque in Madinah | Flickr - Photo Sharing!
     
    Last edited by a moderator: Nov 5, 2013
    • Thanks Thanks x 5
  8. Jun 16, 2013 #8
    al-Hasani

    al-Hasani ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    14,060
    Joined:
    Feb 1, 2013
    Ratings:
    +52 / 25,116 / -11
    Country:
    Saudi Arabia
    Location:
    Denmark
    • Thanks Thanks x 8
  9. Jun 16, 2013 #9
    Zarvan

    Zarvan ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    45,303
    Joined:
    Apr 28, 2011
    Ratings:
    +81 / 44,835 / -13
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    and by which year both plans of kabah and masjid e nabwi would be completed ?
     
  10. Jun 16, 2013 #10
    al-Hasani

    al-Hasani ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    14,060
    Joined:
    Feb 1, 2013
    Ratings:
    +52 / 25,116 / -11
    Country:
    Saudi Arabia
    Location:
    Denmark
    Approximately 3 years. It will increase the crowd capacity from 52,000 to 130,000 pilgrims. The area behind the Ottoman structure will be demolished and re-built with 1 basement, 3 floors and a roof, all without pillars and all for Tawaf only.

    With regards to Al-Masjid an-Nabawi then about 2-2.5 years from now if all goes according to the plan. So by the summer 2016 everything should be in order in phase one.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  11. Jun 16, 2013 #11
    araz

    araz PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT

    Messages:
    6,091
    Joined:
    Jun 14, 2006
    Ratings:
    +46 / 7,463 / -0
    Jazak Allaho khairan for these amazing pictures. Do you know how long it will take for the project to complete. I was there for the hajj in 2012 and cant wait till I go again.
    Araz
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  12. Jun 16, 2013 #12
    al-Hasani

    al-Hasani ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    14,060
    Joined:
    Feb 1, 2013
    Ratings:
    +52 / 25,116 / -11
    Country:
    Saudi Arabia
    Location:
    Denmark
    You are very much welcome, brother. Please read my remaining posts in this thread and everything that people have asked for is explained including your question.;)
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  13. Jun 16, 2013 #13
    araz

    araz PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT

    Messages:
    6,091
    Joined:
    Jun 14, 2006
    Ratings:
    +46 / 7,463 / -0
    Interesting. I heard a rumour that the Ottoman section of the Haram would be demolished and eventually new bhilding would be erected.please correct me if I am wrong.
    Araz
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  14. Jun 16, 2013 #14
    Zarvan

    Zarvan ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    45,303
    Joined:
    Apr 28, 2011
    Ratings:
    +81 / 44,835 / -13
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    what do you mean by phase one you mean this huge expansion plan is only phase one ? than what would be phase 2 ?
     
  15. Jun 16, 2013 #15
    al-Hasani

    al-Hasani ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    14,060
    Joined:
    Feb 1, 2013
    Ratings:
    +52 / 25,116 / -11
    Country:
    Saudi Arabia
    Location:
    Denmark
    They have been preserved but removed for the expansion to take place. It will be rebuilt in its original form again. There was even a thread on this forum a while ago if I remember correctly where that misunderstanding (the rumor was started by PressTV (PissTV) - a Iranian Mullah state propaganda mouthpiece that is anti-Sunni and anti-Arab.

    Yes, there are future projects due to the constant demand of pilgrims that will only increase in the future. Read more here below:

     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
Page 1 of 32
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 2 (Users: 0, Guests: 2)