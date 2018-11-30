Making the case for a global ban on privately-owned cars and two-wheelers

I am all for public transport and use it as often as I can. I even use trains instead of flights or my own car for longer journeys. I am middle aged and find it frustrating when I see people in their 20s shying away from the 'inconvenience' of public transport. We have become too soft. Big SUVs, small egos. Outwardly Royal Enfield machismo and in real only bravado.



Having said that, I don't think aerial vehicles are the solution. We Indians cause enough accidents and near misses with grounded vehicles, I shudder to think what will happen if people can move in any direction they want. They will go berserk. The solution is to improve walkability, last mile connectivity and safety. Many people do not take public transport because of encroached or non existent walking space. The footpaths in my city have missing slabs where one can fall into a sewer, or are usurped by street food vendors who litter the space. In the past in many social media groups I have advocated taking public transport and I always get ridiculed or trolled by people who give the above reasons.



For last mile connectivity also the situation is terrible. Auto rickshaw drivers form gangs at hotspots and it is impossible to get them to ride at the legal fare. It is shameful that the government doesn't curb this. We don't need hitech solutions. We just need the government to do what it is supposed to do in the first place - well lit spaces, remove encroachments and repair walkways, curb rickshaw mafia. This will not make people move to public transport en-masse, but will definitely help. For the softies who insist on taking their 7 seater SUV out for 500 metres to get a haircut, the only solution is heavy taxation.