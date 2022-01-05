Making Pakistan's First E-commerce Policy Ft. Badar Khushnood

In conversation with tonight’s guest, Badar Khushnood. The Co-Founder of Fishry.com is talking about his journey today. How was his journey like? How did internships help him? What is he working on? How was Bramerz growth within 9 years? Who mapped Pakistan’s waterways? Are google maps generated by ordinary people? What does his company focus on? Are products fundamentally important for an industry to bloom? What are the different ways to monetize as a publisher in Pakistan? What is Fishry e-commerce? What is the difference between “Fishry” and “Dukaan”? Is Shopify easy to use? What is their startup package? What does the listing of Amazon mean? How are the e-commerce numbers in Pakistan looking right now? Catch the summary on what’s happening in the IT industry and so much more in tonight’s episode.



00:00 Tonight’s guest: Badar Khushnood

00:57 How was his journey like?

05:27 How did internships help him?

15:37 How was the growth in Bramerz within 9 years?

18:44 Are google maps generated by ordinary people?

20:30 Who mapped Pakistan’s waterways?

22:25 What does his company focus on?

23:39 Are products fundamentally important for an industry to bloom?

26:00 At this point what different streams does Bramerz have?

28:00 What are the different ways to monetize as a publisher in Pakistan?

31:48 Why didn’t he get into the ad network?

32:31 What is Fishry e-commerce?

34:12 What is the difference between “Fishry” and “Dukaan”?

36:18 Is Shopify easy to use?

41:23 How do they target different sellers in Pakistan?

44:16 Are their services subscription-based?

45:03 What is their startup package?

48:07 Was physical order management challenging?

52:17 What is the new e-commerce tax policy?

58:13 What does the listing of Amazon mean?

1:02:51 What is the low-quality control situation in Pakistan?

1:09:37 How are the e-commerce numbers in Pakistan looking right now?

1:21:20 A summary of what’s happening in the IT industry?

1:31:06 Why isn’t the private sector focusing on it?

1:37:01 How does he envision Pakistan 30 years from now?