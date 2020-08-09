Making Pakistan great again!!!

1) The medical policy

In Pakistan, most of the people live under continuous fear of having some medical issue. Because standard medical facilities are very costly for common people. Although private sector and govt pays the medical allowances, and bear the costs of treatments, but what about those people who are working with Seths and mid level businessmen? or the daily wager? And what about those, who are fired recently, and suddenly, ones father gets a heart attack, or little son falls from the roof? So here must come a comprehensive medical policy, for all.



Solution: Each employed person should pay two parts of medical fees to the medical insurance companies(which in turn also pay tax to govt). One part will the employer pay, and other part will be paid by employee. Insurance companies will collect these fees directly from employer. In turn, a man, his parents, wife, and his children will be medically insured. He doesn't have to save extra money for any eventuality.

For businessmen and daily wager, Govt needs to negotiate with insurance companies to give individual package, so that these people are also enjoying their residence in Pakistan. This is easy, btw.

2) What if your employer fires you?

Solution: That's the second biggest reason, why people do corruption: Just to save their future. In this case, govt will insure every person who is employed in Pakistan(national or foreigner).

For doing this, govt will collect small amount as insurance each month from every employee, and after working for at least 2 years, if someone looses his job, then he/she can apply for unemployment benefits for next two years. In that way, everyone feels little more secured, and tends to do less corruption.

3) What if you don't have money to pay to your employees(for businessmen)?

Solution: If your company was paying taxes and govt exactly knows what were your ins/outs, then govt will compensate you with the percentage of your declared amount, and will pay your employees for a fixed duration, during which you will take your momentum back. So a slight bump in the road should not be the end of your journey.

4) You are unemployed, and your children can't study.

This is the biggest reason why People do corruption in Pakistan. People don't send their children to govt institutions, because these institutions are not functioning properly. So here are three recommendations to get things work:

Solution:

a) Make Education as fundamental focus of governments attention, and get education system out of the hold of political people. Same education system(caliber wise, and in different local languages) for all. Central education system, that is translating new research in Urdu and local languages as well.

b) Abolish quota from Education system. For every 1000 children in Pakistan, there should be a higher secondary school. Induct people of highest competency and pay them above average. Make it free, for every human being living on the soil of Pakistan, national or foreigner.

c) For every student going to school or college, or University, first three children will receive money from govt. Every student going to School will also be medically insured, automatically. For every student going to any school, college or university, all travelling costs, in public and private conveyance, national or international, will become half, automatically. To insure valid studentship, a tight control should be placed on data regarding students, updated regularly.

5) You paid taxes whole of your life, but you were working with private sector?

Solution: That's another reason why people run away from Pakistan. In Pakistan, there is no concept for pension for people, who were running their businesses or the people who were working for private sector. They basically exists only to pay, not to get paid.

State of Pakistan must insure these people a fixed amount(based on their contribution throughout their lives) as pension. This will boost their confidence in system of Pakistan, and people will try to establish their businesses here, rather than in Canada.

6) You died while serving your country.

Any person, who dies on duty gives the best to his nation. But after that his widow and Children struggle for living.

Solution: It is suggested that in this case, the widow and Children should keep getting pays as usual. Till the eldest two gets graduated and start giving taxes to govt. If the person was unmarried, then parents will continue to get pays for next 20 years. If a person was insured for unemployment with govt, and dies of natural causes, lets say, heart attack, then still his children will continue to receive money, till they become self sufficient