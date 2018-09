Former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai 'welcomes' Trump's Pakistan threat



https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/...-hamid-karzai-welcomes-trumps-pakistan-threat

Manzoor Pashteen: The young tribesman rattling Pakistan's army



https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-43827660

Guys, Khan is very stubborn and he will not let it go away easily. I think the real plan of him is to do give nationality to Afghans...Remember how US wanted Pakistan to don't send refugees back to Afghanistan.There were Bosnian refugees in Pakistan few decades back. What peaceful and nice people they were. Pakistanis themselves would had advocated for granting them citizenship while on the other hand Afghans.....They have done nothing to win the trust of Pakistanis. Pashtuns suffered the most due to these ungrateful people. Karachi got drug business due to them.Last time we did mistake is allowing these refugees under guise of humanity to spread all over Pakistan...Result is in front of everyone to see. No province, literally, is happy with them.Another thing which I concluded from all the debate we had done for few days is that these Afghans have great great pride and arrogance. Just because you grant them Pakistani citizenship doesn't mean they'll become Pakistanis...The most funny thing will be that the same guys who are playing game with us - advocating for granting citizenship to Afghans, these same guys will be first to remind Pakistanis that don't go hard on Afghanistan as its ethnic citizens live in Pakistan who can cause great disturbance in own country - a warlike/insurgence kinda situation.If haramis got citizenship - We will just hand over a leverage to Afghan government and foreign agencies to destabilize us big time - Enemy is still doing though.They call Punjabis "Dalkhor" and other nonsense stuff. They lay claim to almost half of our country. They try to divide Pakistanis - how? They pose themselves as Pakistani Pashtuns and start badmouthing Punjabis hence sowing ethnic seeds in Pakistan.All those Afghan refugees who are born and bred in Pakistan - even they hate and spit venom against Pakistan. Hamid Karzai? who lived his life in Pakistan as a refugee yet bark against Pakistan? ring any bells?So, what is the guarantee that they'll become loyal and good citizens of country once granted citizenship? Instead they'll become more rude and arrogant. They will start supporting Pashteen aka PTM dogs. Manzor Pashteen will have hundreds of thousand of followers - a nightmare scenario for our agencies. PTM turned out to be very clever. They put blame on establishment as if establishment wanted to grant citizenship to Afghans, making establishment think that if PTM is opposing this process then it'll be good idea to grant citizenship to Afghans. A clever play of PTM. They desperately want that to happen as it will provide them and achakzai unlimited number of followers and then when they come on streets, western media will portray it as Pakistani Pashtuns protesting against Pakistan and army. The game which western media recently played as well.They are calledfor a reason. They will never respect Pakistanis as they think of us being their slaves throughout centuries and they themselves being very proud race.Khan is playing a very dangerous game, knowingly or unknowingly. We should not gamble and put our future generations in difficulty.When you don't acknowledge your own worth and start appeasing every tom dick or harry, trust me, it invites more enemies....The many Afghans will start moving towards Pakistan as soon as they hear that Pakistan is granting them citizenship.Humanity is just one factor but it is heavily outgunned by other unsolved variables. Who says? we can't send them back? We have sent them back and process is still going on albeit in slow manner....Everything was going fine, we were repatriating refugees and then Khan appeared out of nowhere and played into hands of enemy.Can anyone remember? When Chaudhry Nisar once said that US is pressurizing Pakistan to not send refugees back? link of it? anyone has?Provinces and LEAs need to fight back this decision tooth and nail....Khan is asking for suggestions, give him......ASK HIM TO SEND REFUGEES BACK. NOTHING SHORT OF THAT. PERIOD.