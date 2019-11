I was born in Dharamshala in India where my grandfather escaped to from Tibet when my father was just 10 years old. I'm now living in Geneva, Switzerland. This video really means a lot to me. So nice to hear President Xi's remark that "No one is to be left behind" also includes Tibetans. You have no idea what it's like to be living in foreign lands all your life, to be treated as one in the family like these Tibetans in Tibet.