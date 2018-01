Making Iran Great Again

BY MICHAEL LEDEEN JANUARY 29, 2018

Ali Asghar Yousefnejad, a member of Iranian Parliament and the spokesperson for Iran's special parliamentary committee that deals with the country's budget, told the country's official news agency IRNA on Tuesday that the $2.5 billion is in addition to what the military will receive once the fiscal year begins in March.​