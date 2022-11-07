What's new

Making a PDF meme channel on youtube

Should I make the PDF youtube meme channel?

  • Yes

  • No

Results are only viewable after voting.
[SSG]Q266

[SSG]Q266

FULL MEMBER
Mar 24, 2022
442
-1
617
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Recently, I have discovered my passion and ability in video editing.

I feel like I'd be able to make memes on political affairs, GOOD NATURED memes on members of the PDF and just a general light hearted atmosphere for the whole community, based upon the views and people within the community.

If the answer is a no, please don't grill me, or I might cry 😁😁
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

lastofthepatriots
Guess what popped up on my YouTube feed
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
79
Views
3K
Musings
Musings
Song Hong
Indonesian militants of different stripes are exchanging anti-Chinese sentiment and extremist memes on Telegram
Replies
9
Views
521
Beast
B
D
Know Your Meme: Superpower by 2020
Replies
5
Views
630
Goritoes
Goritoes
khansaheeb
  • Poll
Medals for PDF members who make Immense contribution to Pakistan and PDF
Replies
0
Views
348
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
D
Fired over Brahmin remarks, Pritam Singh Lodhi turns up OBC-Dalit heat on Madhya Pradesh BJP
Replies
0
Views
203
Drizzt
D

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom