Making a first aid kit

In this post I will provide simple guidance on how to make a very cheap, easy to transport and modular first aid kit for everyday use in the home, car or office. First thing is first, don’t bother buying an expensive, pre-packed travel kit and make your own instead.There are many commercial pre-packed first aid kits available in Pakistan, most of these are bloated and over-priced:Instead of spending 2500 to 3000 rupees on an overpriced commercial pre-packed first aid kit, consider making your own, get your children involved and make it a fun activity. Perhaps give them a list of items to buy and a budget, this will teach them about budgeting and also give them a sense of ownership on the subject of safety in and out of the house.Before you get started lets take a second to jot down the emergency numbers for where you live:Please consider taking the time to teach your children about not misusing these emergency numbers, every year between 300,000 and 450,000 emergency calls are answered by Rescue 1122, a very large percentage of these are FAKE calls. Furthermore, FAKE calls can result in diverting an ambulance or rescue team to a location and depriving someone who is actually in life threatening situation from help:To get started consider using a medium plastic zip lock bag, these can be purchased at any local market:There are a few first aid necessities that belong in every kit. These should be included no matter where you plan to use the kit—be it in the home, in the car, for camping, or for another purpose.These include:This is the minimum you should have on your person in a handbag, laptop bag or purse. If you want to make another kit to keep in the house, why not recycle an old lunch box:I hope you enjoyed this post, in my next post I will be reviewing the most useful and not so useful first-aid apps in the market available in Pakistan.