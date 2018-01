I have no favor or bias towards any kind of ruling political system, to me they are all equally dysfunctional.



In fact I used to think liberal democracy was one of the better ones (relatively speaking). But the election of Donald Trump is quite a damning argument to the contrary.



The fact that Donald Trump behaves worse than even Kim Jong-Un is pretty depressing, I mean you expect countries like North Korea to threaten nuclear war at the drop of a hat and boast about their nuclear button, but who expects the USA to do the same, and worse even?



The thing is that North Korea is just a nuisance. The USA is a threat to the world's entire existence, considering that a psychopath like Donald Trump is capable of ordering a nuclear strike.



He is trying to pull healthcare away from tens of millions of Americans, not caring if they live or die. Do you think he will care if a few million more Americans get vaporized by a few North Korean thermonukes, if he and his family can survive in a bunker and emerge as heroes? They will "rebuild and make America great again (again)".

Click to expand...