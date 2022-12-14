What's new

Make this Viral! - Put pressure on authorities to take action

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1602894541824167938
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1602933791890313216

Many times army children get let off cuz their dad is in the army. This must stop.
When we make things go viral then it embarrasses the suspects family and her father while also putting pressure on police to take action. Name and shame her dad! Destroy their reputation online.
These people can’t control social media and us overseas Pakistanis are out of reach for their vigos to pick us up. We need to destroy their reputation and put pressure on police via social media to take action.
She’s an underage teen who killed a person. We will take revenge by destroying her social life online and make sure she carries the sin on her back forever. We need to destroy her father’s reputation and make him carry the sin of his back forever for raising such an arrogant child.

Imagine if the deceased family went out to get revenge? Our lumber 1 would probably label them as terrorists.
We need to destroy their arrogance. Anything helps. Social media pressure can go a long way especially if the story is picked up by big journalists and media outlets.

My blood boils whenever I read something like this. Such arrogance! These neo Firaun’s should be put in their place!

Pakistan situation is how it is today because of incidents like this. Such injustice. Maybe us begging imf and being humiliated worldwide is Allah ka azab on us for our lack of Justice.
 
The names of the girl and her father are scrubbed out.
Does anybody now their actual names?
 

