Make parents proud: 94 % Pakistanis main goal in life

94% of Pakistanis expressed agreement with the statement, "‘One of my main goals in life has been to make my parents proud" according to a new study by released by World Values Survey and carried out by Gallup and Gilani Pakistan. The study involved a nationally representative sample of 1995 men and women being asked the question “Do you agree strongly, agree, disagree, or disagree strongly with the following statement: ‘One of my main goals in life has been to make my parents proud’?” In response 82% said they strongly agree, 12 % said they agree, 4% disagreed and only 1% said they strongly disagreed. The error margin of the study is estimated to be about approximately ± 2-3 percent at the 95% confidence level.