/ Register

  • Saturday, August 15, 2020

Make parents proud: 94 % Pakistanis main goal in life

Discussion in 'Social & Current Events' started by Chakar The Great, Aug 15, 2020 at 4:21 PM.

  1. Aug 15, 2020 at 4:21 PM #1
    Chakar The Great

    Chakar The Great SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,797
    Joined:
    Apr 25, 2018
    Ratings:
    +0 / 1,357 / -0
    Country:
    United Kingdom
    Location:
    Ireland
    94% of Pakistanis expressed agreement with the statement, "‘One of my main goals in life has been to make my parents proud" according to a new study by released by World Values Survey and carried out by Gallup and Gilani Pakistan.

    [​IMG]
    The study involved a nationally representative sample of 1995 men and women being asked the question “Do you agree strongly, agree, disagree, or disagree strongly with the following statement: ‘One of my main goals in life has been to make my parents proud’?” In response 82% said they strongly agree, 12 % said they agree, 4% disagreed and only 1% said they strongly disagreed.

    The error margin of the study is estimated to be about approximately ± 2-3 percent at the 95% confidence level.
     
  2. Aug 15, 2020 at 4:50 PM #2
    FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

    FOOLS_NIGHTMARE SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,486
    Joined:
    Sep 26, 2018
    Ratings:
    +22 / 10,311 / -2
    Country:
    United Kingdom
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    It's our religious and cultural duty to fulfil their aspirations, but have to admit we end up doing things we may not have the aptitude to succeed in.
     
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 6 (Users: 1, Guests: 5)
  1. The Accountant