Make marriage compulsory by 18, says Sindh MPA’s bill

MMA claims to be Islamic party and is trying to pass resolution which is un Islamic. This is true bidah. What is wrong with people. I am guessing his argument will be people are committing zina, and have children and then dump them after birth, or have abortion which is killing the child. The best answer to that is education not forced marriage. Improve education in schools, train parents so they know how to speak with children.



PTI passed a resolution saying you can't marry if your under 18, which is also unIslamic and bidah. Their argument is child marriage etc, but what about zina if your under 18? Is that fine but marriage is not allowed. What about abortion? What about dumping children on the side streets? Is that not cruelty?



Both party lawmakers are from the same coin. Jahil people who we voted to be our lawmakers. One is forcing 18 years old to marry and one is forcing them not to marry



Pakistan lawmakers should pass resolution if your under 18 and want to marry then you need to speak with women/men protection agency. The agency will speak with bride and groom, speak to their parents, speak to molvi saab and explain Islam position on forced marriage and 10 years punishment for parents and molvi if found guilty. If bride and groom are happy then mubarakan. The bride and groom should also be suitable for each other, like 18 years old marrying 80 years old is unsuitable, this is most likely because of money. Chuck all of them in jail. If 13 year old wants to marry 14 years old because they can't control their bodies then who is the state to stop them. In Western world under 18 years old have loads of sexual relationships, teenage pregnancy is a big issue.



Pakistan government needs to use its own brain cells rather than viewing west as role model. .