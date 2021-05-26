Make marriage compulsory by 18, says Sindh MPA’s bill

Soft-Warning: Altered Thread Title
Sindh's Provincial Assembly has introduced a new draught law that will make marriage compulsory for 18-year-olds as soon as feasible.
The Act specifies that in the event of a delayed marriage, parents must notify the Deputy Commissioner in writing and provide a detailed explanation. If the explanation supports a fine, the bill directs the parents to deposit a set amount (which will be revealed once the Act is passed) into the Deputy Commissioner's Office official bank account.
