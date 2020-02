The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) to be operational within one month and fully functional within three months.During the hearing, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar maintained that the completion of the railway within three months was not possible.CJP Gulzar questioned why KCR has been added to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.“Owing to the financial situation, it was added,” the minister responded.Chief Justice then questioned the railway minister when KCR will be inaugurated, to which Shiekh Rashid responded saying whenever the court orders.CJP told Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid that ML-1 is constructing an elevated train, adding that if the railway sold five of its properties all problems faced by the ministry coulf be solved.The railway minister informed the apex court that the ML-1 project tender was issued after a delay of 14 years, and will be completed in another five years.He said buildings were razed overnight to construction KCR and that the Sindh government was also cooperating.The chief justice questioned why the project was handed over to the Sindh government. “KCR’s condition will replicate the condition of the transit system in Karachi. We thought we would construct a tram in Karachi after the construction of the Karachi Circular Railways.”CJP further stated that KCR falls under the federal government and must be operational as soon as possible.“Will you amend the Constitution?” the chief justice asked, “Don’t do anything against the Constitution”.The apex court ordered KCR to be operational within three months and the ML-1 to be fully functional within two years, saying failure to comply with the given deadline would have dire consequences.The hearing has been adjourned till February 21.==========I'd really like to see this sort of project completed quickly, but who are judges to set a deadline like this? What if it is technically unfeasible? The judges are not qualified to make such decisions. Who's going to tell the black crows to stay in their lane?