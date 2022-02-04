What's new

‘Make in India’ turning into ‘Buy from China’: Rahul Gandhi

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
43,491
-5
85,444
Country
China
Location
China

‘Make in India’ turning into ‘Buy from China’: Rahul Gandhi​

He alleged that the imports from China are at an all-time high under the Modi government as it has “destroyed” the medium and small industries and unorganised sector that creates jobs.

Written by PTI
February 4, 2022 2:36:55 pm

rahul-gandhi.jpg

"JUMLA for India, JOBS for China! Modi Government has destroyed the Unorganised Sector and MSMEs that create the most jobs. Result: 'Make In India' is now 'Buy from China'," he said on Twitter. (Photo source: IE)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday targeted the Modi government over the issue of jobs, charging that ‘Make in India’ is turning into ‘Buy from China’.

He alleged that the imports from China are at an all-time high under the Modi government as it has “destroyed” the medium and small industries and unorganised sector that creates jobs.

“JUMLA for India, JOBS for China! Modi Government has destroyed the Unorganised Sector and MSMEs that create the most jobs. Result: ‘Make In India’ is now ‘Buy from China’,” he said on Twitter.

The former Congress chief also shared a 1.30 minute video where it is alleged that the Modi government promised ‘Make in India’, yet it only “buys from China” and there has been a record 46 percent increase in imports from China in 2021, which is the highest ever.

In the short video, he also shared excerpts of his speech in Parliament on the issue, where he attacked the government on China. Gandhi and his Congress party have been critical of the government’s response and handling of the border dispute with China and have been demanding strong action on the matter.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Rahul Gandhi Asks Government To "Admit Truth On Chinese Occupation"
2
Replies
16
Views
760
-=virus=-
-=virus=-
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Rahul Gandhi Attacks Centre Over the Chinese Invasion at Ladakh, Uttarakhand
Replies
13
Views
428
Turingsage
Turingsage
beijingwalker
Mr 56” is scared of China: Rahul Gandhi takes jibe as PM Modi leads charge of Quad summit
Replies
13
Views
531
Solidify
S
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Rahul Gandhi demands India inquiry into Pegasus claims
Replies
1
Views
288
Sharma Ji
Sharma Ji
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
LAC situation | Govt weakening country, says Rahul Gandhi
Replies
1
Views
201
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom