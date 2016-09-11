Make In India - Fighter Jet musings - News, Developments, Updates - F16,F18, Gripen, Any other (F35,LSA, etc)
All except Rafale Jet deal. Thats for the Rafale Sticky Only.
Pls dont open any more thread pertaining to this topic. All are requested to post it in this one main thread.
@WAJsal @waz @Oscar
Request you for this sticky in order to collate all news, developments, updates under 1 place and also lead to a continuity for all such discussions
Threads on this topic from 1st of June 2016 onwards
++++
This thread in senior sections is a latest discussion on probabilities and for exercise purposes to comprehend different views.
https://defence.pk/threads/indian-airforce-mmrca-lwf-alternate-discussion.448646/
++++
Tagging all
@Abingdonboy @anant_s @Taygibay @Picdelamirand-oil @Vergennes @randomradio @Ankit Kumar 002 @MilSpec @Koovie @Echo_419 @Dash @hellfire @ito @SR-91 @AMCA @DesiGuy1403 @ranjeet @hellfire @fsayed @SpArK @AUSTERLITZ @nair @proud_indian @Roybot @jbgt90 @Sergi @Water Car Engineer @dadeechi @kurup @Rain Man @kaykay @Joe Shearer @Tshering22 @Dandpatta @danger007 @Didact @Soumitra @SrNair @TejasMk3@jbgt90 @ranjeet @4GTejasBVR @The_Showstopper @guest11 @egodoc222 @Nilgiri @SarthakGanguly @Omega007 @GURU DUTT @HariPrasad @JanjaWeed @litefire @AMCA @Perpendicular @Spectre@litefire @AMCA @Perpendicular@Ryuzaki @CorporateAffairs @GR!FF!N @migflug @Levina@SvenSvensonov @-xXx- @Perpendicular @proud_indian @Mustang06 @Param @Local_Legend @Ali Zadi @hellfire @egodoc222 @CorporateAffairs @Major Shaitan Singh @jha @SmilingBuddha @#hydra# @danish_vij @[Bregs] @Skillrex @Hephaestus @SR-91 @Techy @litefire @R!CK @zebra7 @dev_moh @DesiGuy1403 @itachii @nik141993 @Marxist @Glorino @noksss @jbgt90 @Skull and Bones @Kraitcorp @Crixus @waz @WAJsal @Oscar @AugenBlick @Star Wars @GuardianRED @arp2041 @Aero https://defence.pk/members/bregs.148509/ @others @Armani @ashok321 @kahonapyarhai
All except Rafale Jet deal. Thats for the Rafale Sticky Only.
Pls dont open any more thread pertaining to this topic. All are requested to post it in this one main thread.
@WAJsal @waz @Oscar
Request you for this sticky in order to collate all news, developments, updates under 1 place and also lead to a continuity for all such discussions
Threads on this topic from 1st of June 2016 onwards
- https://defence.pk/threads/in-sweden-parrikar-to-negotiate-gripen-deal.448765/
- https://defence.pk/threads/indias-d...tiating-gripen-fighter-deal-in-sweden.448736/
- https://defence.pk/threads/gripen-e-beyond-hype-“reality-is-much-stormier-much-murkier-much-scarier”.439492/
- https://defence.pk/threads/gripen-mii-production-deal-signed.434392/
- https://defence.pk/threads/us-links...ect-to-manufacture-fighter-plan.448251/unread
- https://defence.pk/threads/pentagon-backs-proposal-to-give-us-fighter-jets-‘make-in-india’-tag.447731/
- https://defence.pk/threads/india-us...engine-under-make-in-india-initiative.448632/
- https://defence.pk/threads/india-no...-production-of-f16-fighter-jets.448639/unread
- https://defence.pk/threads/india-ke...combat-aircraft-manufacturing-project.448638/
- https://defence.pk/threads/parrikar-trip-to-bofors-land.448586/
- https://defence.pk/threads/lockheed...ndia-from-india-exported-to-the-world.443136/
- https://defence.pk/threads/the-f-16-offer-to-india-—-india-might-refuse-it-but-pakistan-can’t-ignore-it.446934/
- https://defence.pk/threads/is-parrikars-”-sasta-aur-tikau-”-logic-behind-india’s-f-16-interest-p.447647/
- https://defence.pk/threads/india-could-become-next-hub-for-f-16-jets-in-a-blow-to-pakistan.445573/
- https://defence.pk/threads/f-16v-vs-gripen-e-clear-winner-is-f-16v.444991/unread
- https://defence.pk/threads/india-rejects-saabs-offer-to-develop-tejas-mk1a-aircraft.443907/unread
- https://defence.pk/threads/f-16s-may-replace-india’s-obsolete-fleet-as-rafale-deal-stalling.443110/
- https://defence.pk/threads/if-iaf-selects-f-16-we-will-make-it-in-india.442766/
- https://defence.pk/threads/lockheed...-potential-for-made-in-india-f16-jets.442658/
- https://defence.pk/threads/why-india-should-consider-lockheed-martins-f-16-offer.441731/
- https://defence.pk/threads/pentagon-to-offer-f-35-to-india-in-upcoming-tech-transfer-talks.440757/
- https://defence.pk/threads/lockheed-martin-to-offer-f-35-to-india.440688/
- https://defence.pk/threads/lockheed...partner-to-make-fighter-jets-in-india.439476/
- https://defence.pk/threads/in-exclusive-deal-india-to-get-‘most-advanced’-f-16-fighter-jets-by-2019-20.438848/
- https://defence.pk/threads/gripen-mii-production-deal-signed.434392/
- https://defence.pk/threads/us-wants-indias-fighter-jet-order-dangles-f-35.6368/
- https://defence.pk/threads/lockheed-raises-pitch-for-f-16s.438257/
- https://defence.pk/threads/make-in-...ghter-jets-set-to-take-off-next-month.437057/
- https://defence.pk/threads/made-in-india’-f-16s-on-radar-thanks-to-fdi.435934/
- https://defence.pk/threads/f-16s-on-radar-made-in-india’.435962/
- https://defence.pk/threads/can-gripen-e-and-lca-tejas-co-exist-in-indian-air-force.435137/
- https://defence.pk/threads/saab-offers-to-create-aerospace-system-under-make-in-india.435078/
- https://defence.pk/threads/saab-adds-gan-aesa-co-dev-to-make-in-india-gripen-pitch.434318/
- https://defence.pk/threads/air-chief-marshal-raha-to-visit-sweden-lca-mk2-aka-gripen-in.433861/
++++
This thread in senior sections is a latest discussion on probabilities and for exercise purposes to comprehend different views.
https://defence.pk/threads/indian-airforce-mmrca-lwf-alternate-discussion.448646/
++++
- All members are requested to use this thread only.
- In case any thread is missed pls request to merge it here.
Tagging all
@Abingdonboy @anant_s @Taygibay @Picdelamirand-oil @Vergennes @randomradio @Ankit Kumar 002 @MilSpec @Koovie @Echo_419 @Dash @hellfire @ito @SR-91 @AMCA @DesiGuy1403 @ranjeet @hellfire @fsayed @SpArK @AUSTERLITZ @nair @proud_indian @Roybot @jbgt90 @Sergi @Water Car Engineer @dadeechi @kurup @Rain Man @kaykay @Joe Shearer @Tshering22 @Dandpatta @danger007 @Didact @Soumitra @SrNair @TejasMk3@jbgt90 @ranjeet @4GTejasBVR @The_Showstopper @guest11 @egodoc222 @Nilgiri @SarthakGanguly @Omega007 @GURU DUTT @HariPrasad @JanjaWeed @litefire @AMCA @Perpendicular @Spectre@litefire @AMCA @Perpendicular@Ryuzaki @CorporateAffairs @GR!FF!N @migflug @Levina@SvenSvensonov @-xXx- @Perpendicular @proud_indian @Mustang06 @Param @Local_Legend @Ali Zadi @hellfire @egodoc222 @CorporateAffairs @Major Shaitan Singh @jha @SmilingBuddha @#hydra# @danish_vij @[Bregs] @Skillrex @Hephaestus @SR-91 @Techy @litefire @R!CK @zebra7 @dev_moh @DesiGuy1403 @itachii @nik141993 @Marxist @Glorino @noksss @jbgt90 @Skull and Bones @Kraitcorp @Crixus @waz @WAJsal @Oscar @AugenBlick @Star Wars @GuardianRED @arp2041 @Aero https://defence.pk/members/bregs.148509/ @others @Armani @ashok321 @kahonapyarhai
Last edited: