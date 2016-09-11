What's new

Make In India - Fighter Jet musings - News, Developments, Updates - F16,F18, Gripen, Any other

Make In India - Fighter Jet musings - News, Developments, Updates - F16,F18, Gripen, Any other (F35,LSA, etc)

All except Rafale Jet deal. Thats for the Rafale Sticky Only.

Pls dont open any more thread pertaining to this topic. All are requested to post it in this one main thread.

Request you for this sticky in order to collate all news, developments, updates under 1 place and also lead to a continuity for all such discussions

Threads on this topic from 1st of June 2016 onwards
++++
This thread in senior sections is a latest discussion on probabilities and for exercise purposes to comprehend different views.

https://defence.pk/threads/indian-airforce-mmrca-lwf-alternate-discussion.448646/

++++
  1. All members are requested to use this thread only.
  2. In case any thread is missed pls request to merge it here.

Tagging all
randomradio said:
I don't know how many of you noticed but we haven't had any pro-Gripen articles since July.

We signed the MoU with Saab in Feb. And then signed the GTG deal with Sweden in June. Until Feb to June, there were pro-Gripen articles and quotes from Saab officials constantly, but after the signature in June end, all articles died. This is part of the GoI rules which prohibit companies from talking to the media when they are under contract with GoI. It was the same with Rafale, only contract related news was released.

The Gripen GTG deal itself was very low profile. It was signed in Singapore between defence secretaries.
  • MOU between Sweden and India or between Saab and India has not happened. Nor any Signature between Defence secretaries has happened.
  • Post the last concrete offer from Sweden, Saab is suppose to come back with the list of technologies which it can transfer comprehensively and needed time to talk with its partners to get a go ahead in written form to submit their proposal.
  • Saab Marketing team ppl are known to me and in their own words they are reworking the strategy
  • They have faced severe backlash bcz Gripen is seen as a fighter which will curtail LCA program so they are needing a re positioning and their media blitz actually backfired as they became too much visible.
  • ACM Raha visit and now DM MP visit is to assure them of the confidence that they will be able to get the partners consent for the tech transfer aspect.
  • There is an expectation that Saab has secured the requisite details and will hand over the confirmation to DM MP when he meets them and also some partners are invited in that meeting to have face to face interaction on the same.
  • The final decision on single engine jet is pretty far ahead.
 
Examining F-16 offer to India : Will it be Viper with a Sting ?
Published September 11, 2016

SOURCE: Adhir Naik / FOR MY TAKE / IDRW.ORG

Despite production backlog of only 15 aircraft which will be completed by end of 2017, Lockheed Martin is keen to establish an F-16 line in India to meet not only IAF needs but also the global spares and support market for their legacy product.

F-16V on offer to India will formally be given Block 70/72 designation when it enters production. The F-16Vs specification is primarily centred around a Northrop Grumman AESA radar and improved cockpit layout and externally will be very similar to UAE operated Block-60 and most striking feature of the F-16V will be two shoulder-mounted conformal fuel tanks, integrated FLIR and targeting system (IFTS) and Falcon Edge electronic-warfare (EW) suite .

Lockheed Martin has told India that any new build of F-16s will be only of F-16V and currently it is in talks with dozen countries operating various models of the base aircraft who are interested in upgrading their F-16s to newest block F-16V which will lead to sourcing of many materials and components from its India subsidiary and Indian Partners .

Lockheed Martin has provided a roadmap to the Indian government that it is close to securing upgrade programme orders for nearly 300 legacy F-16s from three undisclosed customers who are keen on keeping their F-16s fighting fit even after 2040 and many more countries might agree to upgrade their F-16s at a later stage .

F-16s which is the second largest production fighter jet ever and no doubt is still widely used and in operation fighter jet around the world which Lockheed Martin believes will win it further upgrade and spare & support orders , a commitment which it is hard selling to Indian government but Lockheed Martin Business Development and its growth is with sale of its 5th generation stealth F-35 fighter jet and not with legacy F-16s .

Conclusion : India has to weight pros and cons of Lockheed Martin’s offer on F-16 and consider whether it wants to give its force a modern and efficient fighter jet for its airforce or just wants to create a business opportunity in global arms sales with the critical transfer of technology and play job of outsourcing Industry to American Arms manufacturers .




Source: http://idrw.org/examining-f-16-offer-to-india-will-it-be-viper-with-a-sting/
 
IMO we should buy F-16 with extensive modification and in sufficient numbers to replace our current Migs 21 and 27. ( 150-200 Nos.)
 
upload_2016-9-12_0-16-3.png


upload_2016-9-12_0-17-5.png


So first assembly line is Rafale and second assembly line most probably will be a LWF a direct fight between 3 contenders - LM F16, Saab Gripen E, and indigenous project LSA.
 
Bursting a myth. All were said F16 Block 70/72 is the latest right.
Here you go

Credit to somedude for posting in another forum


09/11/2016
Lockheed Martin launched the F-16 "Viper" Block80 / 85!



I told you about last July under the title "the F-16 has not said its last word," the US aircraft manufacturer Lockheed Martin has just introduced a new version of its popular F-16. The aim is twofold, a hand modernize the current fleet still in service and other new markets there or the F-35 is too expensive. In some markets, the manufacturer even plans to introduce a dual offers customer choice with the F-35 and the new F-16.

The F-16 "Viper" Block80 / 85

The Lockheed Martin F-16 "Viper" Block80 / 85 is the latest and most advanced family of "Fighting Falcon". The F-16V configuration includes many enhancements designed to keep the F-16 advanced fighter planes. According to Lockheed Martin, this new version will provide advanced combat capabilities while remaining scalable and affordable solution for the customer.

The F-16V features a new electronic radar antenna Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) Northrop Grumman APG-83 "Scalable Agile Beam Radar". The APG-83 provides pilots unmatched vision detail in terms of the target area and digital map displays coupled with an IRST system. Avionics is also improved with a central giant screen 6x8 (CPD) at high resolution, a new high-speed data bus.Operational capabilities are improved through a new system of Link-16 datalink "Theater Data Link", the addition of the latest version of the targeting pod "Sniper", a new navigation and precision system GPS. The aircraft is also equipped with the automatic system Ground Collision Avoidance (Auto GCAS). In addition a large number of software are common with F-22 and F-35. This commonality allows systems to make the F-16V-compatible for the exchange of data with the other two devices.In armaments, the F-16V allows you to carry all the weapons available and future of US Air Force.

Developing new markets:

For Boeing, the new F-16 is the opportunity to explore new markets in Asia, Latin America and Europe and to fill gaps price of the F-35. Furthermore, an internal study shows that many potential customers do not have the means to acquire the F-35, but does not have a legitimate interest in acquiring a stealth type aircraft.

The F-16V proposed to Switzerland?

Regarding the project of new fighter aircraft whose preparation began in January, Lockheed Martin seems very interested to offer a double proposal with the F-35 but also the F-16V. For Lockheed Martin, the F-16V has a price / quality excellent for our country and requires no adaptation of existing infrastructure.
http://psk.blog.24heures.ch/archive...in-lance-le-f-16-viper-block80-85-862076.html

+++

Block 70/72
upload_2016-9-12_22-13-36.png

upload_2016-9-12_22-13-56.png

upload_2016-9-12_22-14-10.png



So much for exclusive to India and most latest versions. When the same with minor cosmetic changes with a newer Blcok name is offered to others

Enjoy the hypocrisy... And they will put a spin. A Make In India F16 Block 80/85 sold to Switzerland.

@Abingdonboy @anant_s @Taygibay @Vergennes @hellfire @MilSpec @Ankit Kumar 002 @randomradio @Armani @GuardianRED https://defence.pk/members/bregs.148509/ @R!CK @Picdelamirand-oil
 
