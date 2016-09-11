Make In India - Fighter Jet musings - News, Developments, Updates - F16,F18, Gripen, Any other

Bursting a myth. All were said F16 Block 70/72 is the latest right.

Here you go

Lockheed Martin launched the

F-16 "Viper" Block80 / 85!

The F-16V features a new electronic radar antenna Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) Northrop Grumman APG-83 "Scalable Agile Beam Radar". The APG-83 provides pilots unmatched vision detail in terms of the target area and digital map displays coupled with an IRST system. Avionics is also improved with a central giant screen 6x8 (CPD) at high resolution, a new high-speed data bus.Operational capabilities are improved through a new system of Link-16 datalink "Theater Data Link", the addition of the latest version of the targeting pod "Sniper", a new navigation and precision system GPS. The aircraft is also equipped with the automatic system Ground Collision Avoidance (Auto GCAS). In addition a large number of software are common with F-22 and F-35. This commonality allows systems to make the F-16V-compatible for the exchange of data with the other two devices.In armaments, the F-16V allows you to carry all the weapons available and future of US Air Force.

Regarding the project of new fighter aircraft whose preparation began in January, Lockheed Martin seems very interested to offer a double proposal with the F-35 but also the F-16V. For Lockheed Martin, the F-16V has a price / quality excellent for our country and requires no adaptation of existing infrastructure.

I told you about last July under the title "the F-16 has not said its last word," the US aircraft manufacturer Lockheed Martin has just introduced a new version of its popular F-16. The aim is twofold, a hand modernize the current fleet still in service and other new markets there or the F-35 is too expensive. In some markets, the manufacturer even plans to introduce a dual offers customer choice with the F-35 and the new F-16.The Lockheed Martin F-16 "Viper" Block80 / 85 is the latest and most advanced family of "Fighting Falcon". The F-16V configuration includes many enhancements designed to keep the F-16 advanced fighter planes. According to Lockheed Martin, this new version will provide advanced combat capabilities while remaining scalable and affordable solution for the customer.For Boeing, the new F-16 is the opportunity to explore new markets in Asia, Latin America and Europe and to fill gaps price of the F-35. Furthermore, an internal study shows that many potential customers do not have the means to acquire the F-35, but does not have a legitimate interest in acquiring a stealth type aircraft.