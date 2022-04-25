Make in India boost: PM lays foundation stone for upgradation of Indian Railways Dahod workshop to loco manufacturing unit​

The 9000 HP locomotives will be equipped with an automatic train protection system ‘Kavach​

Make in India boost: PM lays foundation stone for upgradation of Indian Railways Dahod workshop to loco manufacturing unit​

India is progressing very fast so far as Railway locomotive, passenget trsins, wagonns , line laying, two wheelers, four wheelers, truck manufacturing is concern. It will be India alone in few years.