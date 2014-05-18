Make action plans for onion self-sufficiency: Agriculture minister

"We have to be self-sufficient in onions. Crisis is going on with onions in the country," he said.The Department of Agricultural Extension, Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute and other concerned organisations will have to come together and soon finalise the action plan on how to deal with this crisis and the time needed to become self-sufficient by increasing production, the minister also said.The minister was speaking as chief guest at a virtual programme on review of central research and programme formulation of Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI).State Minister for Youth and Sports Md Zahid Ahsan Russell and Agriculture Secretary Md. Nasiruzzaman were present as special guests.The minister said the country has to produce summer onions if it wants to be self-sufficient in onions.He said the government will provide all kinds of assistance to onion growers including seeds, materials and technology."We have to discuss this with the farmers and motivate them. A list of how many farmers will plant onions in different upazilas next summer has to be prepared," he also said.The minister directed the officials to prepare a list of farmers, determine the demand for onion seeds and set production targets within the next one or two months.